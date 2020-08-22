John Murphy wasn’t surprised when he heard former Trump adviser Steve Bannon and three others had been arrested on suspicion of fraud in connection with a grass-roots effort to build a wall along the border.
“It had all the earmarks of being a confidence game and it was clear that they were looking to get money out of people as much as they could,” said Murphy, president of the Democratic Club of Quail Creek. “All of those people that Trump has surrounded himself with, they were all grifters, they’re all of highly questionable character. This was totally expected, it was not a surprise.”
Bannon and three others were arrested Wednesday in what prosecutors call a scheme to defraud donors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. The effort to collect donations kicked off at an event in Quail Creek in February 2019, which Bannon attended. The event included Brian Kolfage, a triple-amputee veteran of the Iraq war, who also was arrested. Also attending were former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, former Colorado Rep. Tom Tancredo and two families who lost sons because of the actions of illegal immigrants.
Originally planned as a small meeting at Quail Creek’s Kino Conference Center, it quickly grew and ended up drawing 275 people to a residents-only event in the Quail Creek Ballroom.
According to the indictment out of U.S. District Court in New York, Bannon, Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea “orchestrated a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of donors” in an online crowdfunding campaign known as “We Build The Wall.”
The indictment said the effort raised more than $25 million to build a wall on the Mexico border, and that Kolfage and Bannon “repeatedly and falsely assured the public that Kolfage would “not take a penny in salary or compensation” and that “100% of the funds raised” would go toward the wall.
Instead, all four men received “hundreds of thousands of dollars.” The 24-page indictment said Kolfage took $350,000 that he used for jewelry, cosmetic surgery, personal tax payments, credit card debt, home renovations, a luxury SUV and a boat. At one point, he received $20,000 a month in salary despite public and private statements saying he would accept no money from the campaign.
Bannon, according to court records, used more than $1 million to “secretly” pay Kolfage and to cover hundreds of thousands of dollars in personal expenses. Bannon pleaded not guilty Thursday and was released on $5 million bond.
Sahuarita connection
Shelley Kais was the newly elected president of the Quail Creek Republicans when she was approached about hosting the “We Build the Wall” event the Tuesday before the Friday event in early 2019. It was the first official town hall for the movement, which had already captured national attention.
She said it was originally planned for the Quail Creek Kino Conference Center, which holds about 80 people, but it was clear that interest was heavy and they moved it to the ballroom. She supported the effort because building the wall was a cornerstone of President Trump’s campaign and because “it was certainly interesting that a triple amputee” had spearheaded a successful online solo effort to raise money for the wall just two months earlier that brought in millions.
“At this point in my life I can probably say nothing surprises me,” Kais said Saturday of the indictments. “I’d rather use the word disappointed. Some of the things we’ve seen over the last three or four years, I hope nobody is surprised.”
“But I’m also waiting to find out what the truth is,” she said. “As far as I’m concerned, until I see the evidence, I think we should give them their day in court.”
She said she had no contact with organizers after the Quail Creek event other than to send them some props they’d left behind. She said Bannon’s involvement was last-minute; she’d heard he was going to attend just the night before.
“It was pretty short notice,” she said.
Kais said the purpose of the meeting wasn’t to raise money but rather to answer questions about the fledgling organization’s mission. She said there were no donation envelopes and speakers didn’t ask for money that day, but they directed people to a website.
“I would suggest that not a lot of money was raised from the event, but I don’t know,” Kais said.
At February’s event, board member Steve Ronnebeck told the Green Valley News that they had received four donations of $1 million each. Bannon disputed that minutes later, saying there were potential big donors but pitched it as a grass-roots effort where average donations were $90.
Ronnebeck also told a reporter that he wasn’t sure if the group had non-profit status or whether the money would go for anything other than a wall. But Bannon and the group's website said it was a 501(c)4, which affords it tax-exempt status as a social welfare organization. Bannon said the money was solely going toward building a wall, including securing land.
Kais said her business experience has offered insight into the effectiveness of public-private partnerships such as the wall effort and that she supports the model.
“We always want to look at the best avenue for getting things done that is acceptable and accountable to everyone,” she said.
He backed off
Sergio Arellano, a former congressional candidate and former leader of Legislative District 2 Republicans, approached Kais about holding the event at Quail Creek.
Arellano said Saturday that he was the Arizona representative for the Wounded Warrior Project and had known Kolfage for years through the organization. A woman working with Kolfage approached him about lining up a venue in Southern Arizona.
Arellano said he was told the Quail Creek event was a financial win for the wall campaign.
“I was told it was tens of thousands but I have no way to confirm that,” he said of money raised in Sahuarita. He was told one man donated $10,000, likely online, and another business owner made a large contribution.
About a month later, Arellano said he met with We Build the Wall organizers Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lawrence in Las Vegas.
“They were looking for a Latino spokesperson, but by then I’d already talked to a lot of savvy people and they said you might want to stay away from this,” Arellano said. “They were saying that a lot of insiders were perceiving this as kind of a scam. I know Brian (Kolfage) personally and I don’t think he meant it to go this way. I think it was kind of hijacked.”
Hours before the indictments were unsealed Thursday, Stockton and Lawrence told a reporter that their RV, parked in Mesquite, Nevada, was raided by federal agents, their cell phones confiscated, and that they were served with subpoenas to appear before a grand jury in connection with the case. They have not been charged with any crimes.
Arellano said he last spoke to Kolfage in April 2019, via text messages.
“I think Brian would have been great had he not partnered with these people,” he said.