More than 80 people showed up at Joyner-Green Valley Library last week – dozens more were turned away due to capacity limitations – to ask their own questions about a project taking shape on the slopes of the Santa Rita Mountains.
Following the release of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) in June, Hudbay Minerals’ Copper World Complex – a 44-year copper mining project that has proposed operations on the east and west sides of the Santa Ritas – has continued to raise questions about what it will mean for the mountains, the local water supply, and the views form their own backyard.
In an effort to respond to some of those concerns, Save The Scenic Santa Ritas – a volunteer-based nonprofit advocacy group founded in 1996 to protect “the scenic, aesthetic, recreational, environmental and wildlife values of the Santa Rita Mountains” – hosted the first of two public presentations on their own research into the Copper World Complex.
Here’s just some of what they had to say along with previous reporting by the Green Valley News.
Relative to the mine west of Green Valley (the Sierrita Mine), how high might these tailings be?
In a June 2022 interview with the Green Valley News, Hudbay stated that “(a)ll waste rock would stay on-site under any processing scenario,” and that the “total volume of tailings will not be significantly different from a traditional concentrating project.”
According to SSSR’s estimates, the tailings piles could eventually reach similar heights as the Sierrita Mine and could rise up to about 300 feet.
Will the mine have an impact on changes in illumination or light pollution?
The SSSR group said they are in discussions with groups that might have an interest in the mine’s impact on light pollution, including those involved with Kitt Peak National Observatory, Mt. Hopkins and the University of Arizona.
For those of us in Quail Creek in Sahuarita and in Green Valley, what will we be seeing?
In a June 2022 interview with the Green Valley News, Hudbay said it’s likely that Quail Creek residents, who are about eight miles away from the nearest part of the Copper World Complex, will see some features of the mine. According to SSSR’s estimates and artistic renderings, residents may be seeing about a 3.5-mile long, 300-foot high slag pit where the Helvetia area is now.
Is this going to cause a water issue in our community? How can we stand up to protect our water supply for the people who live here?
In a March 2021 interview with the Green Valley News, Hudbay emphasized its long-standing partnership with the Community Water Company of Green Valley to recharge CAP water in Green Valley with Project RENEWS, and continues to advance that project. Hudbay also stated their goal for Copper World to be a net-neutral water user by recharging 100% of the water used during production. Hudbay also said they will “ensure that neighboring property owners and their wells are not impacted” by the mining operation, but said the “details are not yet determined.”
According to SSSR representatives, their response for those concerned about water is to “wait until things move forward” with the permitting process, citing a provision in the Groundwater Management Act of 1980 that if a community is endangered by a project, the Arizona Department of Water Resources may have some authority to step in.
“Now where you get to that line, that’s going to be open for discussion,” said John Kozma, an SSSR board member.
Has the University of Arizona taken an official position on the Copper World Complex?
According to SSSR representatives, “not yet.” But, they did add that the UA remains “a complex organization” with “many different perspectives.”
“We are working closely with them and with their advisers and supporters to explain how this particular mine will impact our local economy and communities. And we also grieve the loss of Professor Thomas Meixner, a gentleman who did a lot of hydrological studies of the Santa Rita Experimental Range in the Santa Rita Mountains,” said Steve Brown, SSSR’s interim president.
Meixner died in an on-campus shooting Oct. 5. A former student has been arrested in connection with the case.
At the lower administrative level, the Santa Rita Experimental Range has taken a “neutral position,” according to Stan Hart, another SSSR board member.
Is there an existing list of politicians who are for or against the mine?
Those interested can obtain a list of local elected officials from Pima County, and according to SSSR, the best way to find out their stance is to reach out and ask.
“We take a non-partisan approach, but what we will do after the election is make an effort to sit down with each of the people who are elected and share with them how opposition to this mine is an important constituent service,” Brown said.
In June 2022, the Pima County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution in opposition to Hudbay Minerals’ proposed Copper World project.
Are we going to have a smelter?
According to a June 2022 interview with the Green Valley News, Hudbay stated they will produce finished copper on-site without smelting.
“The difference in processing the sulfide ores is an intermediate step that oxidizes the sulfide concentrate so it can be leached and then plated onto cathodes through a solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX/EW) process,” according to Hudbay.
“Leaching and SX/EW is the standard process for processing oxide ores and will be used for the oxide ore at Copper World Complex, also resulting in finished copper cathodes. The plan is to process all of the ore on-site,” Hudbay said, adding that they may have excess capacity at some points, allowing them to “process concentrates produced at other Arizona copper mines that would otherwise be shipped overseas for smelting.”
Do you ever see the Mining Law of 1872 going away?
“The Mining Law of 1872 does get an enormous amount of bad press, but in fact, when Judge James Soto made his ruling that blocked construction on the Rosemont mine site, he and the lawyers we (SSSR) work with used that mining law,” Hart said.
“In my opinion, the correct application of that mining law is what is going to save us.”
What legal action has SSSR taken toward its goals?
In October 2022, the group initiated legal action against the office of the Arizona State Mine Inspector, alleging it improperly approved Hudbay’s Rosemont/Copper World Mine Complex revised reclamation plan and requested a public hearing. Representatives with SSSR said they are also monitoring activity and public notices related to parcels of Arizona State Trust land they believe Hudbay might be interested in purchasing. For more information on current projects, visit scenicsantaritas.org.
You say there’s court action being taken (by Save The Scenic Santa Ritas), or considered in the future. Where is the money coming from?
All legal funds come from private contributions to Save the Scenic Santa Ritas, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. They are non-partisan, which means they don’t get involved in politics, but do advocate for certain outcomes.
Other than educating ourselves, what can we do?
“Help us envision a better solution,” Brown said.
“The Sky Islands are a beautiful resource, and we’ve seen success in other parts of the world with things like the Great Barrier Reef or the Rock of Gibraltar, which have been preserved by UNESCO World Heritage Sites,” he said.
“But when you talk to people, reassure them that we are working hard to save the mountains, and ask them what they enjoy about the mountains – there’s a lot of people that enjoy the Santa Ritas for biking, for hiking, for bird watching, even for deer hunting. Ask them what they enjoy about the mountains, and then ask, how can we preserve that?”