More than 80 people showed up at Joyner-Green Valley Library last week – dozens more were turned away due to capacity limitations – to ask their own questions about a project taking shape on the slopes of the Santa Rita Mountains.

Following the release of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) in June, Hudbay Minerals’ Copper World Complex – a 44-year copper mining project that has proposed operations on the east and west sides of the Santa Ritas – has continued to raise questions about what it will mean for the mountains, the local water supply, and the views form their own backyard.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

