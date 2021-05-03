Prayer

National Day of Prayer, 2019, White House. 

 White House

The National Day of Prayer is Thursday, May 6, and Green Valley and Sahuarita houses of worship are participating by opening for prayer. All venues will have facemask protocols; bring one in case it's needed. Events marked with an asterisk have outdoor prayer spaces to walk or continue to pray following the services.

•7 a.m.: Madera Church, live on Madera Church Facebook page and at www.maderachurch.org

•8 a.m.: Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley – on Facebook and at www.efcgreenvalley.org.

•9 a.m.: Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior – 555 S. La Canada Drive, in person and inside.

•10 a.m.: St. Francis in the Valley 600 S. La Canada, in person, inside and on Facebook and www.stfrancisgvaz.org.*

•11 a.m.: Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church 505 N. La Canada, in person, inside.*

•12 noon: Green Valley Baptist Church – 1111 N. La Canada – in person, inside.

•1 p.m.: Beth Shalom Temple Center – 1751 N. Rio Mayo, in person, outside. Prayers will be from Scripture and a variety of Jewish Prayer books.*

•2 p.m.: Southern Arizona Community Church, 52 W. Calle de las Tiendas, in person, inside.

•3:30 p.m.: Student led prayer led by Young Life and Fellowship of Christian Athletes from Sahuarita and Walden Grove high schools outside at Safari Park on Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard.

•6:30 p.m.: Grace Church of Sahuarita, 2301 E. Sahuarita Road, in person, inside.

