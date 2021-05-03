The National Day of Prayer is Thursday, May 6, and Green Valley and Sahuarita houses of worship are participating by opening for prayer. All venues will have facemask protocols; bring one in case it's needed. Events marked with an asterisk have outdoor prayer spaces to walk or continue to pray following the services.
•7 a.m.: Madera Church, live on Madera Church Facebook page and at www.maderachurch.org
•8 a.m.: Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley – on Facebook and at www.efcgreenvalley.org.
•9 a.m.: Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior – 555 S. La Canada Drive, in person and inside.
•10 a.m.: St. Francis in the Valley 600 S. La Canada, in person, inside and on Facebook and www.stfrancisgvaz.org.*
•11 a.m.: Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church 505 N. La Canada, in person, inside.*
•12 noon: Green Valley Baptist Church – 1111 N. La Canada – in person, inside.
•1 p.m.: Beth Shalom Temple Center – 1751 N. Rio Mayo, in person, outside. Prayers will be from Scripture and a variety of Jewish Prayer books.*
•2 p.m.: Southern Arizona Community Church, 52 W. Calle de las Tiendas, in person, inside.
•3:30 p.m.: Student led prayer led by Young Life and Fellowship of Christian Athletes from Sahuarita and Walden Grove high schools outside at Safari Park on Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard.
•6:30 p.m.: Grace Church of Sahuarita, 2301 E. Sahuarita Road, in person, inside.