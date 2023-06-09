A local volunteer lunch program received $10,000 on Thursday morning through a donation from Green Valley resident Gudrun Price, helping to keep the much-needed meals and socializing opportunity going.

The SOUL, Sharing Our Unconditional Love, lunch program provides free lunches twice monthly at the Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior to more than 150 people in the Green Valley community. 



Brianna McCord | 520-547-9747

