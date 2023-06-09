A local volunteer lunch program received $10,000 on Thursday morning through a donation from Green Valley resident Gudrun Price, helping to keep the much-needed meals and socializing opportunity going.
The SOUL, Sharing Our Unconditional Love, lunch program provides free lunches twice monthly at the Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior to more than 150 people in the Green Valley community.
“The program brings people of all faith together to share happy moments, joy and a great meal,” Price said in a written statement.
In the past, Price has also donated $2,000 to SOUL, $16,500 to the Arivaca Coordinating Council/Human Resource Group and$50,000 to the Ukrainian war effort by ShelterBox.
SOUL volunteer Stephanie Loesch said the donation will likely be used for food, supplies and to replace or maintain kitchen equipment, from pots and pans to a refrigerator.
Mary Predoehl, an 11-year volunteer with SOUL, said the donation will allow the program to continue providing lunches for free, especially for those who rely on them.
“We do not ask for any specific donation, ever,” she said. “We have a lot of people who eat free. Some of them out of necessity, I think, because we have people say, ‘This is the only good meal I get this week.’”
Typically, the lunches consist of a main dish, a side of chips, another side and a desert, Predoehl said. During summer, lunches are cold, like chicken sandwiches or pasta salad. In winter, they’re hot, like soup.
Along with meals, attendees are also offered free tech support through the church’s Director of Technology and Communications Timothy Arnold.
But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the program had to find a new way to get people their free meals — a drive-thru pickup, which was successful.
Now the lunches are back indoors, and the program is bustling.
“Typically, right now, we’re serving about 180 people,” Loesch said. “About 120 of those eat in house. The others are takeouts. That's something that started after COVID.”
But the SOUL program isn’t just about food. It’s also about making friends and connecting with the community.
Leftover meals are sent to Valley Assistance Services and leftover funds are given to the Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center.
“Some of these people have been coming since day one,” Loesch said. “It’s really wonderful. Some friendships have been made. There are certain people who sit together that didn’t know each other before SOUL lunch.”
One such person is Predoehl herself.
“If 150 people come today, I’ll know 125 of their names,” she said. “It’s just a wonderful way to become acquainted in the community. These are people I’ve never seen anywhere else, and now I run into them in Walmart and I know who they are.”
Clara Rejda is a frequent visitor of the SOUL lunches and thinks it’s all a matter of feeling accepted in the community.
“I like the idea of everyone being welcome,” she said. “All ages, all colors, etcetera.”
SOUL lunches are held the second and fourth Thursdays of every month at 11 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the church and are open to all members of the community.
“We have people that come and they say this is the best show in town,” Predoehl said. “They love it. They’re grateful and they enjoy it. Basically, the lunches are quite pleasant.”
