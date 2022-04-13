Every year, devastating wildfires burn across the United States.
In Arizona alone, more than 2,500 wildfires burned nearly 980,000 acres of state, federal and tribal lands in 2020, and more than 80% of those were human-caused.
Add in the exceptional green-up from last year’s monsoon that brought more ground fuel into the area, and it makes sense why homeowners like Dan Lafferty are beginning to think seriously about wildfire prevention.
“When we had the Sawmill Fire, and the trees weren’t so high, we watched the flames from our backyard and the planes dropping down fire retardant…we had backdraft smoke in here for weeks,” Lafferty said.
With the summer heat beginning to set in, Lafferty and several of his Quail Creek neighbors enlisted the help of the Greater Green Valley Community Emergency Response Team (GGV CERT) and volunteers with Firewise USA to learn more about their wildfire risks, and how to make their homes more fire-resistant.
What is Firewise?
Since 2002, Firewise USA – a volunteer-based program of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) – has been encouraging homeowners to take responsibility for preparing their homes from the risk of wildfires.
Through free, on-site assessments and presentations, the Firewise program helps individuals and communities adapt to living with wildfires by offering science-based guidelines to help homeowners prepare and protect their homes.
The program now boasts more than 1,000 active member communities across 40 states, and Kevin McNichols, volunteer coordinator for the Green Valley Fire District, said support for the program in southern Arizona is heating up.
“Really in the last two years, Firewise in Arizona, at least here in our area, seems to have really ramped up, especially in the last six to eight months for Green Valley,” McNichols said.
“Here in Arizona, a lot of people might not think of wildfires as a risk because we’re in the desert, what’s going to burn here? But all you have to do is go back a few years to Colorado, where communities suffered tremendously from tall grass fires and embers that got carried for miles,” he said.
Firewise volunteers here, McNichols said, are focused on making sure homeowners are aware of those risks and know what they can do to prepare.
“It’s something that really is a need in our community, I mean, we already have guys from Green Valley Fire that are fighting wildfires right now and it’s early for that to be happening,” he said.
“And as people get older and can’t necessarily get out or move quickly if they do start to have a fire, it’s definitely a concern and a reason to be thinking about these types of precautions,” he added.
What to look for
Since October 2021, GGV CERT has been partnering with homeowners and HOAs across the region to provide free wildfire assessments of homes and properties.
Firewise evaluators, like GGV CERT member John McGee, are certified by Arizona’s Department of Forestry and Fire Management, and work through a detailed checklist of risks and mitigation measures onsite. Homeowners are also given a Firewise brochure that lists areas of risk to be aware of, like carports, gutters, chimneys, roofs, vents and windows.
The problems seen most often in Green Valley, McGee said, are homes with trees too close to the house or debris piled up on roofs and around the perimeter of buildings.
When wildfire threatens, low hanging trees, excessive dead vegetation and wood piles, or even patio furniture next to a home can exponentially increase the risk of home ignition, so it’s best practice to keep a perimeter of the home free of combustible items.
“A lot of times, we’ll get homes that have mesquite trees and palo verde trees that have grown over the top with just tons of debris and litter filling in the roof and the cracks, and those are things that homeowners aren’t necessarily aware might be threatening their house,” McNichols said.
“It’s those types of things that we try to get people to look at what they can do, small actions they can take like cleaning up their yard, that can really make a big impact on protecting themselves and their home,” he said.
Another important aspect of the Firewise program, McNichols said, is understanding what you can and can’t control.
Lafferty’s property in Quail Creek, for example, abuts the Santa Rita Experimental Range which is a protected riparian area in Pima County. As a result, modifications beyond his property line would require special permits and permissions.
But even in that scenario, there are still steps homeowners can take to further mitigate their wildfire risk.
“Once we’re able to educate and ensure people are doing what they can control, it’s then about reaching out to others who have a similar stake in the situation – neighbors, your HOA, local representatives – and as a community you might be able to take action on a bigger scale,” McNichols said.
“When everyone can get on the same page and do their part, it ultimately helps protect everyone.”