 Green Valley News

Green Valley is getting a special preview of a new Ken Burns documentary in an evening that includes commentary from one of our own.

Wanda Wolosky, a Holocaust survivor who lives in Green Valley, will be a featured panelist at next week’s program highlighting the “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” the newest documentary feature from filmmakers Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein.



Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

