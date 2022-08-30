Green Valley is getting a special preview of a new Ken Burns documentary in an evening that includes commentary from one of our own.
Wanda Wolosky, a Holocaust survivor who lives in Green Valley, will be a featured panelist at next week’s program highlighting the “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” the newest documentary feature from filmmakers Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein.
Inspired in part by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’s “Americans and the Holocaust” exhibition, the film examines the rise of Hitler and Nazism in Germany in the context of global antisemitism and racism, the eugenics movement in the U.S. and race laws in the American South.
Wolosky, who was born in Poland and survived the Warsaw Ghetto during World War II as a child, will be joined by Deborah Kaye, a senior lecturer in the Arizona Center for Judaic Studies at the University of Arizona, and Lori Shepherd, the executive director of the Tucson Jewish Museum and Holocaust Center, for a Q&A following a preview of the film.
“After the Holocaust, we were thinking that something like that would never happen again, but people can forget very quickly and things can happen again,” Wolosky said.
Though she's only seen pieces of the film so far, Wolosky said she hopes the documentary and discussion will remind people of the many lessons still to be learned from the Holocaust and its history.
“For many years, I didn’t speak (about the Holocaust)...but I figured people needed to know what happened, and I know many people have benefitted just from hearing my story,” she said.
A special screening of “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” presented by Arizona Public Media, will be held Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Community Performance and Art Center (CPAC). Doors open at 6 p.m., and the program begins at 6:30 p.m.
The event is free, but advanced registration is required. To reserve your spot, visit bit.ly/3pUJ7ZZ or call 520-621-5828 if you have questions or need assistance.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone