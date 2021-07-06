It was too much too soon.
For “Lori,” life’s milestones came early and were overwhelming. She didn’t make it beyond high school before giving birth to two daughters, and has struggled to just keep up.
Even basic needs felt beyond her control, she said.
Two decades later, the girls are grown, one in her 20s and on her own, and another, who attended Walden Grove High School, is about to be.
After living in Phoenix, then for a time back East, Lori — not her real name — returned to Arizona four years ago, this time to Sahuarita, and is job-searching in Tucson. This time, with a GED.
“I’ve been working to get my life together,” sort of in reverse, she said. She’s been satisfying related community service requirements through volunteer work, although a lack of transportation compounded that challenge. She eventually asked if she could fulfill those commitments by volunteering at local food banks and got the OK. Now that she’s completed them, she’s back to help out, gaining skills and experience.
“I love it here, it’s like a family,” she said of staff and others she’s met at Community Food Bank in Green Valley and affiliate Sahuarita Food Bank.
While she looks for work, she’s also a client who picks up a food supply for family from the Green Valley site, which she supplements with purchases from Fry’s and 99-Cent store. Thursday, she was also picking up for a friend who is in a wheelchair and also needs food assistance.
At a recent meeting, she heard discussion about issues facing food bank clients. Many have registered, and qualified, since COVID hit; the numbers are elusive but being documented.
“One of the biggest is with the elderly, some are getting too much food,” she said, explaining that since COVID precautions prevent them from coming inside to choose what they need, they are limited to picking up their food baskets outside, after they are pre-filled by staff, who want no one going hungry. “They don’t have the choice right now to pick their own.”
Such feedback is valuable in striking the balance of providing enough but avoiding waste, as COVID precautions continue to influence distribution practices. It can be a fine line.
When COVID first kicked in, food banks actually saw drops in the numbers coming for food because they were hesitant to leave their homes, said Norma Cable, spokeswoman for Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona’s Tucson headquarters.
Another challenge is how to get the word out to the food-insecure where they can find help, Lori said. “They don’t always have good communication or transportation.”
As Lori pulled away from the curb with a grocery load to last the next several days, at a service window around the corner of Green Valley food bank’s building, a new client was registering for assistance for her father.
Age 36, “Julie,” is from Nogales, but visits dad, 53, in Green Valley, who lives alone and needs help getting food staples. She took some bags of food to tide him over while she gets the application completed and returned.
“He just needs the basics,” she said. She visits whenever possible; this way she’ll worry less about him having something to eat when she can’t be there.
Use goes up
Local food-bank use has nearly quadrupled since 2018, according to clientele records, largely attributed to increased demand during COVID-19 by users in Green Valley, Sahuarita and Amado.
Although numbers were only extrapolated from Sahuarita Food Bank, they do not reflect previously registered users coming from other locations because of its drive-through capability, but solely new-client registration over the time period, said Carlos Valles, SFB executive director.
“We did have more, a lot more, than before who weren’t already registered,” said Valles, who recently tallied calendar-year counts.
Trending numbers for 2021, which haven’t been pulled yet, are lower than last year at pandemic peak but higher than 2019.
“With businesses reopening, we are seeing some clients return back to work,” Valles said.
Now, numbers appear to be consolidating to a “new normal” and still high by past standards.
“I tell people we feel like we’re not busy, but looking at the numbers, we’re still (serving) a lot more than prior to the pandemic.”
Over the years, clientele has gradually increased from that, but the eye-popper was 2020.
“Last year was a brutal year for everyone. Looking back, it’s hard for me to put into words. I ask, ‘How the heck did we get through?’ We all rallied together and made it happen.”
At Community Food Bank in Green Valley, part of Tucson-based Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, numbers through the heaviest COVID months were also up. How much hasn’t been isn’t easy to pinpoint, partially due to shifting responsibilities in continued absence of the volunteer workforce for safety reasons, as the pandemic continues.
With the fiscal year just ended June 30, numbers will soon be examined.
“It most likely will be record-breaking through the five counties we serve,” said Norma Cable, spokeswoman for CFB Tucson. In addition to Pima County, the organization also serves Cochise, Graham, Greenlee and Santa Cruz counties.
Although need is easing slightly, it’s nowhere where it was pre-COVID.
“While things have calmed down, we don’t know what’s ahead with changes in evictions and questions about how the economic recovery from the pandemic will go,” Cable said.
“Support from the community allowed us to remain open in Green Valley, and in all five of our resource centers throughout the pandemic. We so appreciate that support! We wouldn’t be able to serve people in five counties without it.”
With contributions lighter in summer, monetary assistance is particularly needed, and non-perishable donations are always welcome. Particularly needed in Green Valley: canned meats, fruits and veggies; cereal (no oatmeal); peanut butter, soup, juice; condiments, salad dressing, baking items and snacks. Canned items up to a year past expiration and six months past date on packaged food accepted.
For food bank hours, locations and details on finding help or donating, go to www.communityfoodbank.org or call (520) 622-0525.