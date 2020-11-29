Local food banks saw another spike in the days leading up to Thanksgiving and are anticipating record numbers the rest of the year. Local food banks have seen high numbers of clients since the first shutdown in March. Food banks around the country are seeing similar increases.
Sahuarita
Though they were not open Thanksgiving, the week leading up to it was a record-breaker at the Sahuarita Food Bank.
Executive Director Carlos Valles said that in about six hours from Nov. 19-21, they fed more than 2,000 people, or 500 families.
“Thursday (Nov. 19) was our busiest day ever,” he said. “And then Saturday (Nov. 21) came along and that day completely blew right through Thursday’s record.”
Valles said this was triple what they saw in previous years around this time.
“We did not expect the numbers that we had,” he said. “We actually went through most of our donations we received last week.”
Valles anticipates they will set records through the rest of the year, "especially right before the holidays.”
He said the food bank could use help as they move closer to Christmas.
“I just want to thank the community for all the donations in the last few weeks,” he said. “With more holidays coming up what we're still going to need are shelf-stable food items, and monetary donations are always welcome because we can use that to purchase food items that we are out of.”
Valles said they also welcome anyone who is willing to do a food drive for them, and the food bank can set that up.
For more information on how to help, visit sahuaritafoodbank.org or call 520-668-0547.
Their food distribution takes place Thursdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to noon.
Green Valley and Amado
Debby Acuña, manager of the Green Valley and Amado Resource Centers, for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, said they saw an almost 100 percent increase in visits over the two weeks prior to Thanksgiving.
"We've seen some surges, then they back off a little and surge again," she said. "The need tends to increase during the holiday season and this year in particular the stories we're hearing are there's an exceptional need. The other disheartening thing are the phone calls from people who have never used the food system before, who had not had a need. We've had a lot of brand new clients and it's incredibly disheartening."
She said that increase was likely felt by CFBSA's other food banks and she expects it isn't over yet.
"Unfortunately, I anticipate this will continue until a new (federal) stimulus package is in place for people," she said. "We've geared up to meet the need and will continue to do our best."
They are still using minimal volunteers out of health and safety precautions but she said donations of non-perishable food items like peanut butter and canned fish or meat are always needed.
To learn how to help or see their hours visit communityfoodbank.org/Green-Valley.
Community Food Bank
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona reported a large increase overall in the days before Thanksgiving.
CEO Michael McDonald said he couldn’t speak to all their locations but they were consistently seeing an almost 100 percent increase in those served at this year’s pre-Thanksgiving distributions.
“Over the last years, we’ve had a 30 to 50 percent increase and through the latter half of the summer as the pandemic wore on we saw a huge spike again,” he said. “Historically, right before Thanksgiving is the biggest increase we see.”
McDonald said many food banks saw increases in financial donations in the summer and they benefited from CARES funding. The federal assistance will be gone by the end of December, depending on what the federal government decides to do next.
He said their food supply at the Community Food Bank is fairly good thanks in part to starting food drives again. He thinks the remainder of the holiday season will return to that typical 30 percent sustained increase in need they see year over year. It’s the new year that will likely bring more need.
“Through the remaining calendar holidays I think we’ll see that sustained significant increase but I think the bigger questions are what will happen when the evictions moratorium is lifted? What will the new year bring,” he said. “When people have to make the choice between rent and utilities and buying food, people skimp on food. I think the demand will be higher or worse in the new year.”
He said volunteers will likely be a need at local food banks, especially coming into the new year, and financial contributions always help.
To find volunteer opportunities at a Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona location, or more information on how to help, visit communityfoodbank.org.