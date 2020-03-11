Kevin McNichols has seen his share of deadly vehicle accidents and wants to put an end to what he calls preventable deaths.
McNichols retired from the Department of Public Safety in 2018, and now spends his time educating kids about the dangers of distracted driving.
Impact Teen Drivers reported vehicle collisions are the leading cause of death among teens. There are 4,000 teen deaths and another 400,000 injured in crashes every year, according to the organization.
"It's the No. 1 killer of teens, but it's totally preventable," McNichols said. "When you ask kids what they consider lethal, they'll throw things like guns or the weather or wild animal attacks or something like that. How do you get them to recognize those things could kill you, but the actual No. 1 is preventable, and that's because of the choices we make behind the steering wheel."
Don't shake your head, adults; it's not just teen drivers who need to cut distractions from their drive-times.
McNichols said more seniors are killed in collisions than teens. However, it isn't the leading cause of death among seniors.
"I think if you look at culture as a whole, people recognize that driving distracted is not a good thing, but actually changing your habits and changing the culture, I think we're still in the process of that," McNichols said.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that distracted driving caused 2,841 deaths in 2018 – 400 pedestrians and 77 bicyclists.
According to Impact, three seconds of driving and texting at 65 mph is the equivalent of driving 100 yards blindfolded.
McNichols said that when it came to fatal accidents among teens, 75 percent were not related to drugs or alcohol but distractions and reckless behavior.
JP Court
Justice of the Peace Ray Carroll said residents in his Green Valley precinct need to put the distractions away when they drive.
He said you don't have to be a kid to become addicted to using mobile devices all the time, even while driving.
Carroll said he sees few citations in his precinct for distracted driving, but he does witness it while driving around Green Valley.
"It's a habit that should be broken or it could cost property, disabled family members and dead relatives and neighbors," he said. "It's just so dangerous."
McNichols said he has been working with teens for two years since he retired from DPS. When he first started the program, he visited Sahuarita and Walden Grove high schools. However, the bulk of his talks have been across the state.
McNichols said changing the culture of distracted driving isn't going to be an overnight process given the attachment people have to their mobile devices.
"Most people who are glued to their phone, whether it's for work or for business, usually there's a bit of anxiousness when it goes off," he said. "And you're so tempted to reach over and grab it."
McNichols said more people need to make use of driving modes on their cell phones. The feature will automatically respond via text that the recipient is driving and unable to reply.
The feature can help combat the anxiety people might feel to respond to messages and keep their focus on the road, McNichols said.
"At any given moment, there are over 660,000 people on their phone driving behind the wheel in the United States," he said.
McNichols said that statistic applies to everyone whether or not they use mobile devices while driving because they are around everyone else on the road.
"If you stop and talk to that person, they'll say, 'Oh yeah, I know I shouldn't be on my phone,'" he said. "But they're still on their phone while they're driving."
In April 2019, Arizona passed a distracted driving law with citations beginning Jan. 1, 2021. A first violation could have a fine of $75 to $149, and a second violation could cost $150 to $250.
However, McNichols doesn't see enforcement as the only solution to curbing distracted driving. He said it would take a combination of education and enforcement to change attitudes and habits.
"I like to relate it back to the seat belts," he said. "Because when seat belts were first installed, people were saying we're not going to wear those. It took 30 to 40 years worth of continued education and enforcement to get people to recognize that they needed to wear their seat belts. Now, across the country, those totals range from, I think, 78 percent to 95 percent compliance."