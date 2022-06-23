For over 50 years, the bright red script of eegee’s restaurants has been an iconic part of the Tucson landscape. This summer, it’s about to get a little closer to home.
Cheryl Buynak, eegee’s chief people officer, confirmed Thursday that while she didn’t want to jinx anything, the company’s newest eegee’s, in Sahuarita, is expected to open in late July or early August.
Construction has been underway between Bealls and Circle K at The Crossing since building plans were approved in July 2021.
Buynak said the decision to bring an eegee’s to Sahuarita were in place before she came on board with the company six months ago. (Buynak's not the only new face at eegee's. According to a June 7 press release, eegee's has appointed a new CEO, Jason Vaughn.)
“For us, it’s all about the community and looking at the growth,” she said. The Sahuarita location expands eegee’s to 33 restaurants, and the first south of Tucson.
“We’re super excited,” Buynak said. “It’s a thoughtful approach to our growth.”
To staff the new restaurant, Buynak said eegee’s will be hosting a local job fair.
“In total, we’ll be hiring about 40 members,” she said. “We do have some of our key manager positions filled already,” she added, but they’re on the lookout for hourly crew positions and shift leaders.
“All of our general managers across the company were hired internally,” she said. “We thrive on the culture of growth from within.”
Working at eegee’s is more than just a job, Buynak said. “It’s a career.”
She pointed out that Sahuarita High School partners with the Arizona Restaurant Association to offer students access to ProStart, a two-year high school culinary arts and restaurant management program aimed at preparing the next generation of hospitality and food service workers. While Buynak said Sahuarita was not selected as a new location based on the potential availability of graduates from this program, she said it seems to be a fit.
“Everything just lined up perfectly, to be honest,” she said.
“We are able to hire students in high school who are 16 years old, which opens up a talent pool,” she added.
Currently, eegee’s is in discussion with the National Restaurant Association Education Fund. In the future, eegee’s would like to offer employees paid training to become restaurant managers certified through the Department of Labor. They also partner with Skillbridge, a Department of Defense program that provides training for folks transitioning to civilian careers from the military.
“We were fortunate to be a quick-service restaurant during the pandemic,” Buynak said. Overall, she doesn't feel their restaurants have been hit as hard as some.
“We were able to retain quite a large portion of our crew,” she said.