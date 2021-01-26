Educators are one of the populations eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination under the current Phase 1B rollout, but it may be some time before local schools can get all their staff vaccinated.
Pima County determines the number of vaccinations available to a school district based on factors like staff size.
The number of vaccinations allotted to each school doesn't begin to cover their whole staff.
Locally, districts are receiving fewer vaccine appointments than originally expected.
SUSD
The county originally notified Sahuarita Unified School District they would receive 90 appointment slots last week, but the number shifted to 30.
Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said that vaccinating educators has happened at a slower pace than most would hope, but they are working to ensure everyone who wants vaccines will receive them.
"I know that there have been disappointments in terms of the relative numbers available and we've been talking through that, and I understand that is a concern," he said. "We've been working to overcome those challenges as much as we are able to control operations and make it as efficient as we can."
Valenzuela said it's hard to say exactly how many of their staff have received the vaccinations yet, but he anticipates additional opportunities over the next several weeks.
When the vaccine was imminent, SUSD surveyed staff to see how many were interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccination. He said about two-thirds, or 630 of SUSD's 850 employees, signified they would be getting vaccinated.
"To another anecdotal point, given the challenges with the rollout and the desire to receive the vaccine among the majority of our people, I've talked to folks who have taken a variety of recourse," he said. "Educators are among the most resourceful people I've ever met, and they have gotten online, looked for options and found creative solutions."
Valenzuela said some of their staff have driven to Phoenix for the vaccine, and others have been able to sign up through other options beyond the county's dedicated vaccinations for educators, such as going through Banner.
Though there have been some challenges with the vaccinations, Valenzuela sees the availability of COVID-19 vaccinations as an important step in getting back to a closer to normal school year.
"It's a beacon of light on the horizon, a symbol of hope, and with every vaccine, we will be able to make progress to move back towards some semblance of normalcy and foreseeably maintain that for the future."
CESD
CESD Superintendent Roxana Rico said the vaccines have been frustrating. Of their about 100 staff members, there are 42 willing to get the vaccine.
Rico said the county originally told them they would be allotted 12 doses last week. So far, they only received seven vaccinations.
"It was crazy...Tuesday (Jan. 19) morning they called and said it was only going to be two because with the (University of Arizona) the county health department wanted to move slowly to make sure their procedures were in place, rather than having 800 in a day," she said.
Rico said she has a teacher who would not come back to school until receiving the vaccine, and the county called when an appointment opened up. But, the teacher could not make it to Tucson in the short window of time provided, so Rico sent another teacher in their place so as not to lose a spot.
Rico was able to get three more teachers vaccinated when the county notified her that a few slots for law enforcement opened if she could get people to the site on time.
They also learned about another link for sign-ups.
"They were asking us not to send teachers to that link, but people were getting in on Banner," she said. "As superintendents, we decided to just send it out, and I told my staff since they're doing the vaccine in waves."
Four of her staff got through on the Banner link.
Rico said her teachers on the high priority list, identified in the original 12 allocations, were supposed to receive an email on Friday at noon to sign up but did not receive it.
"Our frustration is we're the only public school in Pima County that has kids every day, five days a week," she said. "We only needed 42 vaccines. Let's just get it done."
She said they "pleaded" with the county to see if they could get vaccines for CESD and surrounding schools like SUSD and Vail distributed through the United Community Health Center. The county said no.
Rico said since they have returned to campus for the new semester, they've had to send home students and a number are quarantining.
Last Tuesday, they had 514 students on campus, with 35 students absent. Seven of those were due to quarantine. The following day the number in quarantine jumped to 14, and on Friday, they had 22 out on quarantine.
"We are pleading to our parents: Do not send kids to school if they're sick or if they've been around someone who is sick," she said. "Keep them home. If we want to keep kids in school, we all have to do our part to keep kids and staff safe."
Great Expectations Academy
Charter school Great Expectations Academy has had a few teachers who received the vaccination.
Principal Jeremy Topp said the county had not notified them of how many vaccines will be available to them yet.
"We haven't been told specifically what they have available," he said. "We've been asked to submit how many staff we have (who want the vaccine), and at this point, I don't have a complete total."
He said the county's process has been "pretty good" and includes weekly phone calls and updates. From what he knows, everyone will be going to the county site set up at the University of Arizona when it is time.
"I'm just hoping they can roll this out as quickly as possible but it depends on availability and how many they are receiving," he said.
Pima County
Pima County Superintendent Dustin Williams said there had been a lot of pressure on schools to return students to in-person classes and resume sports.
"That pressure has been really incredible, from day one of the pandemic," he said. "What happens is you get to make milestones. We know there are frustrations and we see the challenges, but we know it's a process."
His office worked with the health department early on in the vaccine process to help provide data on schools and communicate with school leadership.
"We played a role early on in connecting the dots, getting schools signed up with a point person, how many people are on staff and connecting them as far as logistics," he said.
Williams said he knows there have been frustrations for schools when it comes to vaccinations but said it's not for lack of effort.
"Districts are planning ahead and, with the pandemic, it's so interesting because it's put schools in a day to day thing. And teachers don't work like that," he said. "In class, it's hard to say you're going to take an hour and go get the vaccine and come back. So there's a lot of little nuances and challenges, but the amount of work is incredible, and everyone is trying their best."
Williams oversees the Pima Accommodation District, which provides educational services to the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center and the Pima County Adult Detention Center.
He said they have 25 staff who run those schools and their allotment for vaccinations was two.
He said their office is taking a positive stance and encouraging educators to share their photos when they get vaccinated. Despite the challenges, he sees the vaccine as the next big step in getting teachers back into the classroom with their students.
"Everyone stay as positive as you can," he said. "If you get an appointment, stick with it. Really, we understand the frustrations but stay positive, work together and let's be diligent."