With the deadline for voter registration Monday and early voting beginning just two days after that, the crunch is on for local political clubs to make the final push on candidates and issues.
In Green Valley, both sides of the aisle are feeling confident and energized as they head toward Nov. 3. The United Republicans of Green Valley and Sahuarita and the Democratic Club of the Santa Rita Area have their offices open and working working on getting out the vote — though they are employing different strategies.
Democrats
DCSRA President Matthew Boyd said their office at Continental Shopping Plaza has seen a steady flow of people coming in to register or check the status of their registration, and that is their key focus.
“What we've been doing is registering people to vote as much as we can through outreach programs and in our headquarters,” he said. “We have people stopping in daily to find out information and registering.”
Boyd said mail-in ballots is a hot topic.
“A lot of people are curious about things they have heard from the media about mail-in ballots,” he said. “Of course, we reassure them Arizona has been doing mail-in for quite some time — it’s a well-oiled machine, so there's not much to worry about.”
In Pima County, 77 percent of registered voters will vote by mail this year. For those who want to vote in person, the DCSRA reinforces safety guidelines for COVID-19.
“People in our neck of the woods — Democrats, progressives, left-leaning middle of roaders — they believe in science, interestingly enough, and they are following the guidelines and keeping themselves safe,” he said.
Boyd said the club will offer free rides to polling locations so people can vote in person or drop off a ballot.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the club has limited in-person methods of canvassing. They are not doing some of the traditional door-to door type work they would have in typical years.
“We will be doing literature drops at peoples’ doors who are Democrats we know want the information available to them when they get the ballot,” Boyd said. “We’ve been doing Zoom classes, seminars and interviews with candidates so people in the club and others who tuned into what we're doing can listen in to candidates or debates.”
Boyd is feeling confident, both in the knowledge of voters and what the outcome of the election will be.
“We're going to have a great turnout this year, in my prediction, and all this hoopla and fear mongering is not going to stop people getting out to vote,” he said. “They want a change. The people who voted for Trump last time are still looking for the change they wanted and he hasn't given them, and I think we’re going to see a lot of them voting for Joe Biden this time around.”
Boyd said they have more than 400 members and volunteers have been helping in the office or participating in Zoom discussions.
Boyd’s wife, Helen, also volunteers with the club and said people coming in have strong feelings about voting this election. They’re even seeing a number of Republicans and Independents coming in.
“People don't come in here saying, ‘I want to sign,’ they say ‘I need to sign,’ and a lot of people haven't voted for decades,” she said. “We have a number of people who have been Republicans and are signing up as Democrats, a surprising amount. It’s been my experience they are angry and underneath they’re so sad because they feel like, 'What happened to my party.'”
She said along with registering voters and selling signs and merchandise, the club has become a place where people can feel reassured about the way things are heading.
“Most of the time people are nervous when they come in here about the election,” she said. “They come in, get a breath of fresh air, start to calm down. We tell them you will get your ballot by mail on time. Everything is going to be OK.”
Lori Underwood works in the office helping people register and selling merchandise. She said while COVID-19 is “terrible,” this has been one of the most exciting times of her life.
“People are so engaged,” she said. “America needed this because we were asleep and now we woke up and it's about time.”
Republicans
The United Republicans is taking a more traditional approach to getting out the vote as the election looms.
President Yale Wishnick said volunteers are walking around communities and dropping off materials, and they are helping people register.
At their general meeting Thursday at the headquarters in Green Valley Village, they had piles of phone lists of registered Republicans for volunteers to call.
Along with the traditional methods, Wishnick said they are trying out new strategies.
“What we are doing is reacting to what the Democrats are doing and what that means is in addition to traditional politics and normal campaigning we are issue organizing,” he said. “The Democrats really don't have more issues they’re focused on. They’re just saying change the game, change the process... game playing as opposed to dealing with issues.”
They have formed a community council made up of representatives who will go out to talk in an informal fashion with neighbors and friends about the issues.
“When we have their attention we talk about the issues that are important and say, well, this candidate supports you on these issues,” he said. “We’re not saying just vote for that person because they have an 'R' next to their name. That's the approach we are taking."
Wishnick said they have almost 400 members. He said they are attracting them by providing a variety of events and opportunities.
“There’s a real interest and need to mobilize and take action,” he said. “Most people we’re meeting who are independent or a Republican, they are angry and they don't like what's going on. They aren't getting the full picture from the media and they feel like they need to do something.”
Wishnick said they have not had much interest from members in mail-in voting.
“We’ve had a number of folks come in on a regular basis indicating, ‘Where should I drop off my ballot, I don't want to send it in, I don't trust the U.S. mail,' even for absentee ballots,” he said. “There’s a feeling out there that there’s some shenanigans going on, that their ballot might not be counted, so there’s a big interest in voting in-person or dropping it off beforehand.”
They are providing information to people who come in with those concerns on how they can vote in person or drop off their ballot.
“I’m a traditionalist and I believe everyone should vote by actually going to a voting place,” he said. “I understand absentee ballots if you're not in the state or not well, something of that sort, it's different.”
Most people coming in the office are there to buy signs and merchandise or find out how they can help.
Office Manager Peggy Bengtson said she can’t keep the merchandise on the shelves.
“There's a constant stream of people here,” she said. “I can’t keep it stocked.”
She said volunteers have been coming in for a variety of tasks, including making phone calls.
“People are very invested and there’s something for everybody to do,” she said. “After he wins we start with the next cycle, ID'ing new candidates.”
Treasurer Betty Linck said their key focus is simple — “Getting the president elected.”
“The president has to win to save our country, that’s why it’s so important,” she said. “I try to do what I can in my small way.”
She said the passion of their members and their desire to meet candidates and learn the issues “keeps her going.”
For more information on your registration status, visit www.recorder.pima.gov.
To learn more about the Democratic Club of the Santa Rita Area, visit www.democraticclubofthesantaritaarea.org.
For more on the United Republicans of Green Valley/Sahuarita, visit www.repclubgvs.org.