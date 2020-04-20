About 25 people showed up at Abrego Drive and Nogales Highway on Monday to call for Gov. Doug Ducey to reopen Arizona businesses that have been closed for a month because of coronavirus.
The demonstration, put together by the Legislative District 2 Republican Committee, was among several around the state and country calling on governors to get the economy going. The protests coincided with the governors of Tennessee and Georgia announcing plans to lift emergency measures in coming days, and South Carolina's governor announcing he's lifting many restrictions as of Monday afternoon.
Some major manufactures are also getting back to work. Boeing said it plans to reopen and put 27,000 people back on the job building passenger jets in its Seattle-area facilities. Doosan Bobcat is returning 2,700 employees to work in three plants in North Dakota. Doosan makes farm equipment and is the state's largest manufacturer.
Pima County closed non-essential businesses, events and dine-in services March 19 with an emergency proclamation approved by the Board of Supervisors, 3-2. Ducey released a statewide order doing the same a few hours later.
There were 44 cases in six counties across Arizona, with seven in Pima County on March 19. On Monday, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 5,064 cases across all 15 counties, with 941 in Pima County. AZDHS also reported 187 deaths related to COVID-19. The state reported 58 deaths in Pima County.
What they're saying
EILEEN WILSON, 4th Vice Chair for the LD2 Republicans
What are you hoping to accomplish with all this?
What we're hoping to accomplish is to get Gov. Ducey's attention, and on May 1st, we want to be back for business. We want our economy up and running, and that's not going to happen unless we're allowed to go back to work and open up our businesses.
Should it reopen in phases or all at once?
I think that this is America and everybody individually, how they want to open up their businesses, and how they are going to do social distancing, should be an individual's right.
If people don't like to be in crowds with people, then they just need to not show up. People who want to wear masks, that's their choice. I don't want to wear one, but I shouldn't have to be told I have to wear one. I think it's just our God-given right.
Should reopening cause a surge in cases or deaths, would you be OK with another shutdown?
I don't believe all of the hype that the media is putting on it with surges and everything else.
I just think that if people wash their hands, stay away. We don't even know at this point if the coronavirus (deaths) are really related to the coronavirus. Most of the time, if someone dies and they're old, they say it's coronavirus.
Even when they talk about our percentage here in Pima County, and then they look at the number of deaths, you take the percentage in Pima County that supposedly came down with coronavirus and the amount that died; the percentage is very low.
You don't think numbers are reported accurately?
I do not think it's reported accurately. I think anybody who happens to die if they're sick, especially if they were in a nursing home and they were old and they had other lung diseases, they'll be written up to coronavirus.
How do you think Gov. Ducey has handled the situation?
I think that Gov. Ducey should not have closed all of our businesses the way that he did. I mean, certain things you're talking about, you can't go to a park, you can't walk around, you can't sit outside with friends around a coffee shop. I mean, it's too much to the left for me.
KATHLEEN WISHNICK, chairman for LD2 Republicans
What are you hoping to accomplish out here?
To make people not be afraid to come out and protest for their rights. A lot of people are complaining, but nobody's doing a whole lot. So, the more they see us out here, maybe they'll come join us.
We want Gov. Ducey to open the state for us. Now that it's up to the governors, it's even better for us because we can go directly to our governor and say to him, 'It's time.'
I mean, we're not going to put ourselves in jeopardy. Many of us are young enough not to have to worry about being put away in a home, but we'll see. We just want Arizona back.
Who should make the call on reopening?
I think the governor should make the decision. I mean, the president can't make the decision for all 50 states on this, we're all so individual and so different at different levels.
It's fair for the governors to do it, but then they have to take the responsibility also for what they do and do not do.
Do you think Gov. Ducey should have ordered closurs in the first place?
We only have like 187 cases where people have died in the state and very few, like 2,500. So, we haven't had a major hotspot.
I don't think he should have. I think if he was going to do something, he should have relaxed it a little bit. Poor restaurants are going to be going out of business.
All the small businesses are really hurting. They hurt enough in the middle of summertime; they didn't need to be hurting at the high season like that.
Do you trust what the health experts have been saying and reporting?
I listen to what they have to say. I don't see a lot of proof on what they're saying.
Just looking around Arizona. I mean, they had large predictions, over a million people were going to be dying in the United States. We're nowhere near that.
Do you think we've had lower numbers because of lockdowns and quarantines?
It could have had an effect. I can't say, maybe it didn't.
But we don't know for sure that every case that they're saying died of coronavirus. People could have had a pre-existing condition, and they didn't die of the coronavirus. The coronavirus aggravated the other condition, and they died of that.
So, we don't have the true numbers of people who really died. When that comes out, if there are a lot of people and it happens again, maybe I'll change my mind.