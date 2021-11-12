Evangelical Free Church “Surviving the Holidays” session meets at 1 p.m. Nov. 15, with grief counselors, tips on handling emotions, reactions from others, and discussion group. Fee is $5, including a take-home workbook. For details or to sign up, call organizer Christine Humes at 206-909-4905, or church office at 520-648-6781, between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Or go to griefshare.org and search for sessions by ZIP code.
Griefshare will return to Evangelical Free Church with a 13-week seminar and support group for anyone coping with any loss, starting Jan. 10 and meets Mondays at 1 p.m. through April 4. Fee is $20, including workbook, counselors on hand and ministry, with emphasis on moving forward. Meets indoors at the church, 1393 W. Mission Twin Buttes Rd, Green Valley. Social distancing practiced.
Two-hour, stand-alone “Surviving the Holidays” sessions organized by Chaplain Mark Westrich and staff at Desert Hills Lutheran Church, 2150 S. Camino del Sol, Green Valley, also for anyone who’s experienced loss recent or otherwise, will meet in the church chapel, on this schedule:
Nov. 14, 2 p.m.; Nov. 15, 10 a.m.; Dec. 6 at 2 p.m., and Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. Fee is $5 including the take-home workbook. To register, call 520-648-1633, between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.
At First Assembly of God Church, 18180 S. La Canada Dr., Sahuarita, a 13-week session is scheduled to begin Jan. 13, and meets at 1 p.m. Thursdays through April 7 in the church Fellowship Hall, facilitated by Penny Bollin. A $20 fee includes workbook.
For details and to sign up, contact church office at 520-648-0074 or Bollin, 520-603-7881.
Program strictly enforces a no-dating while attending policy, and confidentiality. If you are interested but can’t attend on these dates, online groups are also available in Green Valley and Tucson. See griefshare contact info above for details and sign-up. Program includes a spiritual component; church membership is not required to attend.
