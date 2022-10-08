Longtime chef Ralph Chavez has a philosophy on food: It’s all about clean ingredients and a connection to where they were sourced.
“I think a lot of food is about storytelling — if you can tell the story, if you know where the food is coming from, it helps you to connect,” he said.
Chavez is bringing that attention to fresh, local food to the former Patriot Kitchen/Old Chicago Deli near the west side of Green Valley Village, where he recently took over as owner.
With an updated menu that keeps most of the favorites, renovations that are almost completed and a rebranding, Chavez hopes to see Madera Sunrise — the restaurant's new name — become an even larger community hub.
“My hope for the restaurant is just for it to be a meeting place. It has been somewhat, but maybe even more so, where everybody in the community feels welcome and knows that our doors are open for them.”
For him and his wife, Debbie, it's a homecoming.
New chapter
Chavez took over ownership Oct. 1, and said the timing worked out just right for them.
“My wife and I wanted to move back to the community — my wife grew up in Sahuarita — and so we just wanted to come home, we had lived here before,” he said.
“The stars and planets aligned with the previous owners wanting to sell and us looking for a place to buy and an opportunity and it just lined up perfectly.”
One of the first things they did was update the interior with a brighter, cleaner pallet.
“We remodeled everything from the old space, from the Patriot Kitchen over to Madera Sunrise,” he said. “We've taken pictures of Madera Canyon of different spots we love and put those on the walls. That's what we want, more of a clean look in the building and restaurant to reflect our menu.”
When it comes to the food, Chavez is focused on giving the community the food they have always enjoyed at the local spot. About 20% of the menu is new.
“The process was just looking at the existing menu and seeing areas of opportunity — looking at making things fresher and healthier because everybody is health conscious these days,” he said. “Breakfast, they say it's one of the most important meals of the day, but you’re always going to have your eggs, your bacon, potatoes, sausage — those are the staples of it and then looking at how we can expand on breakfast.”
One of his favorite additions is toast with a sweet, ricotta spread with seasonal jam. Right now, it's red plum, but it could shift to cactus fruit jelly or other fresh ingredients.
“We really want to incorporate the local piece into all the menu items,” he said. “I want to support all the local farmers and ranchers I can here because we're in it together. If they are doing well in my community, I'm going to do well.”
Chavez said customers have responded positively to seeing their favorites like eggs benedict remain and new items like a chorizo burrito and avocado toast emerge.
“They have really enjoyed being able to come in and still have their old favorite spot open and they do see some of their favorite items and have been able to enjoy some new ones,” he said. “That's been my approach to it, let's keep people’s favorites and look at little touches to make it local.”
Family ties
Chavez's longtime interest in cooking started with his mom.
“The care she took with the food she made, that she presented it every day whether it was simple eggs and potatoes or an elaborate dish she was making for the family, she always garnished and always presented it,” he said. “As a kid, I always saw that garnish and it was something that made me want to cook more, and it just sort of stuck.”
His value in understanding where food comes from was nurtured as a child when he would visit his grandfather who had land by San Xavier Mission and grew fresh food.
After attending culinary school in Seattle, Chavez worked as a chef for Marriott at several locations.
In 2001, Chavez and his wife returned to the area and he became a sous chef at La Posada, eventually becoming executive chef, where he remained until 2010.
“I helped open the La Perla building and a lot of the expansion at La Posada was during the time I was there,” he said. “It was fun. Big growth, getting to design some of the kitchens and learning how to open a kitchen.”
Next, he moved to St. Mary’s Hospital and became a traveling chef for Compass Group, which provides food services at hospitals.
During 12 years with the company he helped transition 32 hospitals across the country with new food safety systems, ordering, recipes and even decor.
He was named Arizona Chef of the Year in 2007, while at La Posada, an honor given by the American Culinary Federation. In 2017, while working for a hospital, he earned an award in the healthcare category for vegetable forward menuing.
“It was for helping to bring vegetables to the forefront and reducing meat; we eat a ton of meat in our country,” he said. “Vegetables are great, they are delicious. How do we bring that more to the center of the plate?”
Sustainability is a passion for Chavez, who is a fan of composting and chooses meat producers who practice ethical treatment of animals.
Madera Sunrise
The restaurant's new name was a natural.
“My wife said ‘Madera Sunrise. You're having a breakfast spot and we live here close to Madera Canyon where you can see the sun come up over Madera Canyon in the morning from here,'” he said.
Chavez wants the restaurant to serve as a place where anyone feels welcome, and said customers have responded well to the change.
"They said they loved it because it was reflective of the area and it's a more inclusive name for everybody and they feel everybody can be here," he said.
Chavez kept all the staff on board, too.
“My approach to this restaurant is we are family and are all in it together,” he said.
All that’s left is a little more remodeling, and the menu will continue to evolve.
The Chavezes' biggest hopes are that the community continues to support the restaurant and enjoys the fresh, colorful, local ingredients.
“I know a lot of times life gets hectic and people are racing around,” he said. “I just want it to be if they come in, spend half an hour with us, this can be their one time where they can relax, rejuvenate, get a tasty bite, have a fresh cup of coffee or juice and escape it all with us.”