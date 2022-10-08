Longtime chef Ralph Chavez has a philosophy on food: It’s all about clean ingredients and a connection to where they were sourced.

“I think a lot of food is about storytelling — if you can tell the story, if you know where the food is coming from, it helps you to connect,” he said.



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?