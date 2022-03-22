Local businesses are teaming up with law enforcement to develop new solutions to combat retail theft.
Citing an increase in reports of property damage, theft and fraud among their 1,500 member businesses in Pima County, the Tucson Metro Chamber recently re-established its Coalition Against Retail Theft (CART).
Michael Guymon, president and CEO of the Tucson Metro Chamber, said the group has brought several partners together — including the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the Pima County Attorney’s Office — to discuss problems businesses are facing.
According to the latest report from the country’s largest retail industry group, the National Retail Federation (NRF), about 75% of retailers saw an increase in organized retail crime in 2020 (up from 68% the previous year), with losses averaging more than $719,000 per $1 billion in sales (up from $453,940 in 2015).
Survey respondents say there are a lot of possible contributing factors — a shortage of workers, relaxed law enforcement guidelines or decreased penalties in some states, and the prevalence of online shopping during the pandemic, which has made it easier to sell stolen goods anonymously.
Regardless of the reason, another NRF survey from 2021 shows the increase in theft has many retailers on edge.
When asked what areas have increased in priority over the last five years, more than 60% of participating retailers pointed to organized retail crime, and more than 80% pointed to in-store violence.
“This has become a significant problem that I have been hearing — smash and grabs, stories of criminals coming into convenience stores with giant trash bags and literally jumping the counter, grabbing as many things as they can and then running out the door,” Guyman told the Pima County Board of Supervisors during their March 15 meeting.
“These are some very big problems within the region, so we created this coalition to help come up with solutions — whether it's policy solutions, other solutions related to store design, things that both sides can do to help combat this problem,” Guyman said.
During CART’s first meeting last month, Guyman allowed business representatives to vent about their experiences. Some employees shared they were fearful of leaving their workplace at night, while others expressed concern that shoplifting incidents have become increasingly violent over the years.
Guyman said his ultimate goal is for the coalition to develop a variety of solutions — from enhancing lighting and security cameras at retail shops to enacting policy changes — that could address the problems.
Law enforcement help
Re-establishing CART not only gives businesses the opportunity to share concerns, but also allows law enforcement personnel to share their perspective on fraud trends and what can be done to deter them.
Sahuarita Police Department Officer Denise Chiquete, who collaborates with CART and other organizations in Southern Arizona aiming to reduce retail crime, said some of the biggest trends she’s seen are individuals changing the Universal Product Code (UPC label) in order to pay a lower price, using stolen credit cards to pay for merchandise and sneaking items out of emergency exits.
So far this year, SPD has responded to 17 retail theft related calls, which is down about 30% from this time last year and represents about 40% fewer incidents than March 2020, according to Chiquete.
But according to their 2021 Annual Report, SPD has seen a steady increase in other types of theft since 2020, including a 67% increase in the number of burglary investigations and about a 33% increase in motor vehicle thefts.
Chiquete said SPD currently cracks down on shoplifters by regularly checking internet marketplaces for stolen items, sharing leads and with other agencies and having a visible police presence at stores.
But there are still obstacles when it comes to addressing theft, like apprehending offenders who live outside of a given jurisdiction or identifying someone quickly enough to recover property. Oftentimes, Chiquete said shoplifting has a “drug nexus,” so stolen items can get traded or sold rather quickly.
That’s why her best advice for retailers is not to delay, and act quickly to call 911 when they spot something suspicious.
“Call 911, whether it’s a small or big loss, because misdemeanor convictions can lead to felony convictions, like aggravated shoplifting or organized retail theft,” Chiquete said.
Providing quality photos or video footage, as well as good physical descriptions of the offender and any vehicle that was involved in the incident can also go a long way in helping identify suspects and build prosecutable cases.
It’s also important, Chiquete said, to train store employees like cashiers and customer service representatives to be vigilant in recognizing emerging and ongoing fraud trends so they can react quickly.
“If offenders are successful from the very first incident, they will come back, and they will tell others,” Chiquete said.