A Tucson-based archaeologist’s findings could reshape the historical narrative of the 16th century Coronado expedition.
Dr. Deni Seymour, who calls herself the Sherlock Holmes of history, has been interested in Coronado since the early stages of her career but said it was like searching for a “needle in a haystack.” For 35 years, she has studied the ancestral Apache, Sobaipuri-O’odham and lesser-known mobile groups with the objective to reconnect local indigenous groups with their heritage.
On an early morning in July 2020, Seymour went out to do field work after seeing artifacts in a display case that had not been identified.
“They looked familiar to me. They were so distinctive of Coronado-era artifacts,” she said.
After conducting a landscape analysis, she knew where to continue looking. But in order to keep treasure hunters at bay, she’s secretive of the location.
“Now, I’ll probably spend the remainder of my career devoted to Coronado,” Seymour said. “The evidence is strong. We have Coronado.”
Who was Coronado?
Francisco Vázquez de Coronado was was a Spanish conquistador and explorer who led a large expedition from what is now Mexico to present-day Kansas through parts of the Southwestern United States from 1540 to 1542.
He had hoped to reach the Cities of Cíbola, often referred to now as the mythical Seven Cities of Gold. His expedition marked the first European sightings of the Grand Canyon and Colorado River, among other landmarks.
Seymour’s discovery could be what is referred to as San Geronimo III. San Geronimo I was initially an outpost settlement for the expedition. Due to conflicts with local tribes, members of the expedition moved the location to San Geronimo II. For the same reasons, it was again relocated and called San Geronimo III in what was also referred to as the Suya Valley.
The location of Suya Valley has been unknown, but Seymour’s discovery could change that.
How do we know?
Coronado’s route has not been precisely nailed down. According to historian Dr. Richard Flint, most of what is known about the expedition comes from documents on a significant and large investigation into the expedition made by the Spanish government in 1544, as well as some personal narratives of the journey.
“Most people don't realize there was a very active Indian rights movement in Spain at the time,” Flint said. “Queen Isabella was very much concerned about the welfare of Native Americans.”
Throughout the investigation, 17 witnesses testified, all indicating indigenous people had been severely abused and killed.
Ultimately, the decision was that although the expedition, as an aggregate, had violated Spanish laws, only one person was held responsible. According to Flint, García López de Cárdenas only received a slap on the wrist for his involvement in the burning of a group of pueblo Indians in New Mexico.
Flint and fellow historian and wife, Shirley Cushing Flint, drew on documents of the official investigation in their book “Great Cruelties Have Been Reported.”
“It’s always difficult to match documents, especially ones that are that old,” Flint said.
In the Spanish writings, there was no use of punctuation or paragraphs, so Flint was challenged with deciphering fragments from what can appear as one long stream of thought. Translating the then-Spanish language isn’t as straightforward as modern translating, either.
Historians have also used the writings of Pedro Castaneda Najera, who also ventured on the expedition, to piece together a timeline.
“He wrote this long narrative, longest by far,” Flint said. “A portion of the narrative makes it clear that the people who were posted to Suya got very angry with the leadership of the expedition because they felt they had been put out of the way.”
Suya would then be located between Rio Grande and Mexico City, but not on the main route.
“The site is a kilometer long, that's 10 football fields,” Seymour said. “We're still in the process of working the site and expanding its boundaries. It has six lookout stations.”
Most scholars believe the expedition entered in present-day Arizona along the San Pedro River. Seymour, however, says her discovery proves that the Coronado Expedition route goes along the Santa Cruz River Valley, about 40 miles west.
“Ninety-nine percent of archaeologists and historians have claimed that they went up the Sonora River Valley and up to San Pedro…” Seymour said. “It turns out that this is in the Santa Cruz Valley. So this really blows that theory to shreds."
By San Geronimo III (or Suya Valley) being potentially located farther south than initially expected, the route is then shifted north, according to Seymour. She said she now has identified four definitive Coronado sites. Two are in the Santa Cruz Valley and two are in the San Bernardino Valley.
"When one connects the dots, a west-to-east route is created, which also includes a plume of other Coronado artifacts found in this area," Seymour said. "This route fits perfectly with documentary sources, ethnographic information, geography."
Seymour plans to continue to seek archaeological evidence to verify her hypothesized route from the west/southwest.
"I am just following the evidence, I do not care which valley they came up. In fact, I have previously published that they most likely came up the San Pedro, so I have to revise my own position," she added.
Digging in the dirt
“There are a few items that are so diagnostic, so characteristic of the Coronado Expedition that, when found, it is possible to confirm the presence of this 1540 expedition,” Seymour said.
Excavation at the site has uncovered more than 100 caret-headed nails and more than 60 crossbow bolts and a 40-pound bronze wall gun.
“This elevates Santa Cruz County to world-class recognition. The implications will reverberate around the world. This is huge,” Seymour said.
While other scholars are thrilled to learn Seymour has potentially uncovered Suya Valley, they don’t see how the expedition is re-routed or how Suya Valley is evidence of one of the first Spanish settlements, or “villas.”
“Were they in the process of constructing permanent houses, or have they had time to construct some of them? This is a question for the archaeological record that we're addressing right now,” Seymour said.
Through excavation, her team has uncovered artifacts that indicate household activities in addition to battle weapons and ammunition. A formally organized site structure is in the process of emerging, including a potential roadway or trail. In some artifact areas, Seymour said she has revealed features indicating major construction and permanence.
Seymour argues that this is the earliest European colony established in what is now the continental United States. The Presidio of San Augustine of Florida was established in 1565.
“Now, you can consider this boosterism if you want, but it's important to community pride, especially in underrepresented communities in areas like Santa Cruz County,” Seymour said. “It gives a voice to the local underserved populations, especially the Hispanic populations.”
Differing views
Richard and Shirley Flint share in Seymour’s enthusiasm for finding what could be Suya Valley. As for her assertion that San Geronimo III was a villa?
“That is definitely not true,” Richard Flint said. “In Florida, along the East Coast, there were Spanish settlements that preceded Suya.”
The clashing perspectives highlight a disconnect between archaeologists and historians, Seymour said.
According to Flint, Spaniards had also taken over pueblos prior to Suya Valley.
“Playing with words to call Suya the first ... it's not the first of anything. It had at least been preceded by two Spanish occupations in New Mexico,” Flint said.
In order for a settlement to be given a “villa” designation, there needed to be royal authorization.
“This was a royal designation, requiring permission and a formal document from the King,” Flint said. “We don't know that any such document exists. There was very regular consistent communication with couriers going one way or the other on the route."
With a routine schedule and “ample opportunity” for such a request to be made, the Flints believe it would not have been standard for a group of Spaniards to have made a request for Suya Valley to be a villa.
"Historians often do not know how to evaluate archaeological data and so they dismiss it," Seymour told Green Valley News.
What would it take for the Flints to be convinced of an alternative route?
“If Dr. Seymour identifies further locations along that route with Coronado-specific artifacts,” Flint said. “I am fairly convinced by her presentation that the site is Suya. It's the assertions that the route is moving that are harder to accept.”
The Flints have yet to observe the artifacts firsthand or attend Seymour’s talks on the discoveries.
Seymour has invited them to check out the site, but the couple hopes to wait out COVID risks before taking her up on the offer. For now, accepting a new route is not necessary for the Flints to be excited for the finding of Suya.
“If that's what she found, that is fantastic,” Shirley Flint said.
What’s next?
Tubac-based documentarian Frances Causey has partnered with Seymour to produce a film on her findings.
“As more history is discovered, Dr. Seymour is rewriting the narrative. To have that responsibility, to make sure we tell this story in the most responsible way… It’s important to me to get that right,” Causey said.
Causey and Seymour hope to gain more knowledge of the deep, and often tragic, impact on the Indigenous people that Coronado first encountered, including the Sobaipuri-O’odham (ancestors of the Tohono O'odham Nation.)
Through scheduled talks at the Presidio in Tubac and through email campaigns, Causey and Seymour’s team has raised about $16,000 for the film.
Seymour anticipates publishing her findings this spring and is awaiting radiocarbon date results of her findings.