As the coronavirus pandemic forced many to work from home and limit their social activities, animal shelters and rescues nationwide have reported an uptick in pet adoptions and fostering – including in Green Valley.
Though COVID-19 has caused local shelters, like the Animal League of Green Valley and Paws Patrol, to change up the adoption process, both are still seeing good animal adoption numbers.
Paws Patrol, a nonprofit dedicated to rescuing cats, actually saw the largest number of adoptions in its 15-year history in August. A record 29 cats were adopted.
Cat Coordinator Lisa Mills said typically, they adopt out closer to 15 to 20 cats a month and she anticipates the numbers will continue to stay high.
“We’re doing really well at finding them excellent homes,” she said. “We always try to place them in the right home the first time.”
The strong number of adoptions last month was thanks to hard work by the team, updates to their online application process and the pandemic itself helped drive adoptions to a degree as well.
“You know, the amount of cats we’ve had were highly adoptable coupled with the fact that we have a fantastic support team, our website, all the volunteers working together as a team,” she said.
Mills said the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on their adoption numbers and process. They’ve put a lot of work into their website and streamlining the application and interview process.
“I really encourage people to apply on the website first because it streamlines the adoption process and helps us understand people and their situation, that way we can match a person to a cat,” she said. “We’re small enough yet that we can take the time to really know the cats.”
Mills said some people have mentioned the pandemic was part of the reason they decided to adopt now.
“We’ve had several adopters say that's why – their employer shifted to working more from home,” she said. “We’ve also had some realize the pets they have might now need a companion.”
Mills said the Green Valley area has brought them many adopters that are in it for the long-haul with their pets.
“This is the perfect demographic down here, we have retired folks,” she said. “We’ve had such great adoptions for the most part.”
While kitten season in Arizona usually falls between March and November, cats breed year-round. Mills said this season has been particularly busy and they’ve seen a steady influx of new litters. Typically they see the season start around April.
This season came about two weeks later than normal and hasn’t stopped.
“We usually get a three-week break but they’ve kept trickling in at all ages and it still has not stopped,” she said.
A busy kitten season also caused an increase in kittens over at the Animal League.
President Kim Eisele said over 100 kittens have come in this season.
“They’ve pretty much all been adopted in a three or four month period,” she said. “In Arizona, with the warm weather, kitten season is all year round but it’s been more than usual.”
Eisele said kittens always adopt quickly and more cats than dogs have been adopted over the last few months, which is not always the norm.
“We had a lot of kittens this season just fly out the door. A litter came in last week and they were gone in two days and we just had five cats come in from Mexico over the weekend and half of them have homes already,” she said. “With the kittens, it’s incredible how fast they get adopted.”
Overall, Eisele said adoption numbers are pretty good despite the fact their adoption process has moved to appointment only.
In June, they had 67 adoptions. In July they had 71 and in August they had 46. The Animal League’s adoptions included dogs and cats.
Eisele said the lower numbers in August were in part due to having less animals for adoption.
“Considering we had a lot fewer animals than normal, we’ve been doing pretty good,” she said. “A huge kitten season is one of the reasons the numbers are still good considering the pandemic.”
Both Paws Patrol and the Animal League have a number of animals currently up for adoption.