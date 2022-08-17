One person can change the lives of hundreds of children, and a Green Valley man just proved it.
Michael Barry, a local Realtor with Re/Max and a Catholic missionary, moved to Green Valley from Naples, Florida, in 2018.
Barry, 61, is known around the community for a giving spirit but has also made a big difference outside the United States. He is the founder of the Pope Francis School and Health Centre Mercy to the Poor (PFSHC) in the Volta Region of Ghana, West Africa.
The school provides education and healthcare to orphaned, malnourished children with special health needs, including those with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
The school opened in May, but it has taken years to make it what it is today.
Her legacy
It all started with Barry’s wife, Danise.
She was a Catholic missionary in Atlanta and went on several mission trips to Honduras in the early 2000s. Barry sold his Atlanta Re/Max office in 2009, so they could become full-time missionaries.
In 2010, a friend asked Danise to go on a mission trip to Ghana. She couldn't make the trip so Barry went instead.
“I was touched by the poverty that I saw,” he said. “The children, the health issues and so forth.”
Two weeks after he returned, Danise was diagnosed with cancer; she passed away in 2012.
Barry wanted to carry on her legacy of helping those in need, and now had the time to do it. So in 2014, he decided to open an orphanage in Ghana.
“With time, you can either do good things or bad things,” he said. “I wanted to try to do something positive.”
He returned to Ghana and spent a month at a children’s home. The children had no parents and had lived their lives in and out of orphanages.
“I was so impressed with the spirit and the faith of the children,” he said. “The life there is so difficult.”
Barry met up with the local priest and the Sisters of Mary, a local order that now helps run PFSHC.
Even before he got there, the Sisters of Mary had been taking care of children with HIV for years and had tried to open their own children’s home. Poverty and lack of resources meant many children under age 5 died from HIV.
“These kids are just alone to deal with the fate of having a serious immune deficiency disease,” Barry said. “And to compound that with parents either abandoning them or dying, they are literally on their own. That was the basis of it.”
The key was to get a central location that could educate the children as well as take care of their health needs.
PFSHC originally started as the Pope Francis Children’s Home and School, but after a request from community leaders, Barry built a health center instead of a small clinic.
In 2015, with the help of the local diocese in Ghana, he bought the 12 acres the school and health center now sits on.
That same year, PFSHC was officially declared a nonprofit, depending on fundraising, donations and child sponsorships. Barry also formed the Pope Francis Outreach Program in 2015, which supported children by paying for surgeries and hospital bills, housing, food and other expenses.
Construction began thanks to donations from all over the world, including Europe, Africa and the United States, as well as Barry’s own money.
Construction of the health center, dormitories, wall, gazebo and staff housing were well underway until the pandemic hit in 2020, and everything was set back.
But in 2021, Barry received an early morning phone call that would bring what some would call a miracle. An anonymous donor gifted PFSHC with enough to complete the construction of phase one.
The vision grows
Phase one of PFSHC included the construction of the girls and boys dormitories, a kitchen, a health center — which has yet to be opened — with a maternity ward, housing for the Sisters of Mary and a three-acre farm.
“Part of our master plan is self-sustainability through our farm,” Barry said. “We have chickens on the way and eventually we'll have a fish pond also.”
Now halfway through phase two, the compound wall has been completed and Bishop Konzen Catholic School, named after Bishop Joel Konzen, Archdiocese of Atlanta and PFSHC advisory board member, has been open since May.
Currently, PFSHC is composed of 30 children and 18 staff members, including a teacher and off-site doctor.
A multipurpose building and residence housing will be built to complete phase two. The multipurpose building will serve as a dining hall, arts and music room, chapel and a larger kitchen.
In a few more years, Barry wants to complete a third phase to consist of a St. Francis Chapel, expanding dormitories, volunteer housing and the capability of adding 200 more students.
In October 2023, Barry and others involved in PFSHC, including some who sponsor children, plan to go to Ghana to visit the school.
“It touches a lot of people's hearts because it’s three things,” Barry said. “It’s healthcare, in particular children with HIV, and also education, because education is the fastest way to move up in pretty much any society, and also children who are pretty much defenseless.”
Those who sponsor the children are key to providing funding for the school and providing the children with necessary health and educational resources.
Sponsoring children ranges from $25 a month to provide clean water, to $150 a month to provide clean water, daily food, medicine and medical care.
A child sponsorship comes with a monthly update, including a photo or video of the child to show how much the child has grown.
Donna Collins, a Green Valley real estate agent, has been sponsoring a child for a couple of years.
“They’ve got an incredible battle or challenge ahead of their lives,” she said.
Collins said it is a great feeling to be in touch with the child and see how they are progressing.
Deacon Joseph Roinick from Our Lady of the Valley Parish in Green Valley, is an advisory board member at PFSHC and a child sponsor.
He has served as the deacon at Our Lady of the Valley since 2012, and was an elementary school teacher for 34 years. A few years ago, Roinick was approached by Barry about PFSHC. He said he “deeply appreciated” Barry’s work for orphaned children.
When Barry invited him to become a board member, Roinick gladly accepted. For about eight months, Roinick has sponsored one of those children.
“We chose to sponsor a child because there is a need and we believe in what PFSHC is doing,” he said.
Roinick will get to see the child he sponsors when he joins Barry on the 2023 trip to the school.
“With my background in education, I am eager to visit PFSHC to see in person the great humanitarian initiative that is developing beautifully there,” he said.
Ways to help
Sponsoring isn’t the only way to help. Residents in Rancho Sahuarita held a soccer ball collection drive through the Pope Francis Outreach Program.
In 2019, the Rancho Sahuarita Clubhouse collected more than 200 soccer-related items, including soccer balls, nets, shin guards and training gear. All of the items were shipped to the school and a soccer tournament was held.
“We gave the kids soccer gloves and we gave them a ball,” Barry said. “When it ended, they all brought it back to us, but we were really giving it to them. They would have never had thought to just walk off with the stuff or thought it was theirs.”
But soccer balls aren’t the only thing the school has received. Overall, Barry roughly estimates that PFSHC has received more than $1.2 million in funding.
He said 10 percent of that funding came from his own pocket, totaling about $200,000, and another 10 percent came from small grants that have trickled in over time.
The last 80 percent of the school’s funding has come from individual donors, such as children sponsors.
“Compassionate people,” Barry said. “That's the difference between staying struggling and opening.”
However, the initial $1.2 million has already been spent.
“All that money there is all gone,” Barry said. “That’s all capital. That built the buildings, infrastructure. Now when you're open, you've got the operating costs.”
He said 90 percent of those operating costs are payroll for the staff and taking care of the children, and it’s all being funded by donations.
“Your donations go directly to the children,” Barry said. Most donations made to PFSHC are used for food, water, medical care and school supplies for the children, and the rest goes toward more construction."
“I never had a master plan to ever do this,” he said. “It's actually a pretty crazy thing.”
New master plan
Though the Pope Francis School and Health Centre may not have been Barry’s master plan before, it is now.
“The kids that we met have a real rough background, but right now our goal is to turn that background from a negative, challenging one into a positive one,” he said.
Barry’s new plan is to provide the children with access to quality healthcare and education.
“The plan is to have the children grow up strong and healthy, get educated and have all the same dreams and ambitions of all children,” he said.
However, because of their fragmented life and health conditions, the children have never been to school. Some of the children can’t speak proper English, despite English being the national language.
While lack of education may be common in Ghana, one thing that is not common is smiles on the children’s faces.
“I really can't say a blanket statement that the children don't smile, but at our facility now there's a lot more smiles,” Barry said. “In the U.S. kids are always smiling, but there, they’re just not.”
Barry said no one really knows faith until they see people with nothing.
“It's the Pope Francis School and Health Centre Mercy to the Poor because you're not gonna get much poorer than an HIV orphan who is malnourished that’s on their way to death,” he said.