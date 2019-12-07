Talk about making lemons out of lemonade.
An errant brush and a little tinkering have turned into a stroke of genius for artist Kath Macaulay.
It also could turn her into the next Bob Ross — whose soothing voice and quick-stroke technique in the “Joy of Painting” series on PBS have kept him in the limelight nearly 25 years after his death.
Macaulay, who lives in Tucson, was using standard India ink while on a painting trip years ago. She picked up a Pilot pen to write a note to a friend and still had her brush in hand. She accidentally dabbed the note she was writing with the wet brush and liked what she saw.
She spent the next three days experimenting and discovered the pen meshed with watercolor and was easy to do. Then she took it a step further: She packed a small pouch with 4x6 paper, a vial of water, brushes and a watercolor palette. The idea? Capture beautiful places through quick paintings rather than photos. That way you create images as you see them, not as the camera does.
Finally, she put a name to it: Pocket Sketching — and, yes, she’s trademarked it.
“It fits modern times,” Macaulay says. “It’s a medium that’s absolutely clean, totally mobile.”
She’s been doing it more than 20 years, but got a boost in 2010 when a Tucson columnist wrote about her.
“Bonnie Henry was the key to the whole thing,” she said. “I wanted to get a newspaper story.”
After the story came out in the Arizona Daily Star, “I spent the next seven days emptying the answering machine. They wanted to learn.”
A cottage industry was born.
From busy to busier
Macaulay now leads about four workshops per month in the area and two or three a month when she’s on the road. She’ll be in Green Valley in January.
It’s an odd turn for a woman who never intended to be an artist or teacher.
“I planned to never, ever, ever teach,” Macaulay says with a laugh.
She graduated in three years with a biology degree from Oregon State then went into medical research. But she always made time to dabble.
“While I was anesthetizing white rats, I drew them, because it took a few minutes for them to pass out.”
Life kept her busy as she raised two children then later cared for a husband who’d been struck in a crosswalk. She moved back to Tucson in 1996, after a brief stint there in the ’70s.
In retirement, life’s busier than ever.
It’s for everybody
Macaulay doesn’t have much time for convention, and the pen mishap that led her to Pocket Sketching only fueled her determination to find her own way.
“Watercolor is taught by rules, by rule-followers, and it’s awful,” she says. When she tosses aside boundaries, her students “find out it’s a snap.”
On day one of her workshops she asks students what they want to get out of the class.
“Are you doing this because you want to be in a gallery, nationally acclaimed, or do you want to do this because you want to have fun?”
She’s only had one go the gallery route, and successfully. Another woman went into greeting cards for the grief industry “and found out she had a big market.”
Macaulay then leads students — whose talent levels run the gamut — in a beginning exercise with a Pilot Razor Point Pen and a brush dipped in water.
“And suddenly, you have trees, and you might have a mountain in the background because it’s shaped with the ink you just picked up,” she says, sweeping the brush across the page.
To be sure, Macaulay brings more talent to the table than most, but in no time her students are coaxing flowers, skies, waves and even people out of scribbles dabbed with water.
“It’s magic,” she says.
She gets all kinds in her classes, and that was a tricky adjustment.
“It took me a while to accept the fact that people are different and have different standards,” she says. Ultimately, she decided that if people are happy with their piece, “that’s what matters.”
She has had men in incredibly stressful occupations use Pocket Sketching as a brief disconnect from their jobs, and says about half her students “want to travel and record where they are without taking thousands of pictures.”
Coming to television
Macaulay eventually decided she wanted to broaden her audience, and television was how she was going to do it. She approached the local PBS station and they quoted her $100,000 per episode; they suggested she get sponsors to pay for it.
“Who’s going to sponsor an unknown artist to the tune of $100,000 an episode for 13 episodes!” she says.
Then she got a break. She was visiting a friend in Michigan who suggested a visit to WGVU Public Media in Grand Rapids. She talked to the guy in charge of programing and gave him a three-DVD set of her workshops. Then she called two weeks later. Then six months later. She got her answer: They’d do it for $25,000 total, and she’d keep the rights.
“In August, we filmed all 13 episodes in three days and did another day of still shots,” she says.
The 26-minute episodes are finishing up the editing process and must be approved by the National Educational Telecommunications Association, which shouldn’t be a problem. NETA will distribute the series to all PBS stations, which can use them free.
She expects “Pocket Sketching with Kath Macaulay” to hit the air next year, she’s just not sure where.
Even as she contemplates season two, she acknowledges she’s learned a lot about another form of art — the TV industry.
“It’s the sizzle that sells,” she says, “not the item.”