The races in newly redrawn state Legislative districts 19 and 21 didn't offer much excitement in the primary, according to early returns which were expected to hold up.
LD19 Senate
State Sen. David Gowan, a Republican from Sierra Vista, is running uncontested in the primary and general elections, and will take the seat barring anything unforeseen.
LD19 House
Two Republican incumbents – Lupe Diaz of Benson and Gail Griffin of Cochise County – and one Democratic candidate – Sanda Clark of Green Valley– ran uncontested in the primary and move to the general election in November to vie for two open seats.
This sprawling, mostly rural district includes Green Valley and a majority of the southeastern corner of the state, including parts of Santa Cruz, Graham, Greenlee and Pima counties. It also includes a small part of Sahuarita. Voter registration leans Republican.
LD21 Senate
Incumbent state Sen. Rosanna Gabaldon is running unopposed in the primary and general election and will retain her seat in November barring anything unforeseen.
The newly formed district leans Democratic and covers western Pima County, including the bulk of Sahuarita.
Hernandez is a graduate of Sunnyside High School and has served as an at-large member of the Sunnyside Unified Governing Board since 2019.
Stahl Hamilton was elected to the House in 2020 and served on the Government and Elections Committee and the Natural Resources, Energy and Water Committee. In October 2021, she was appointed by the Pima County Board of Supervisors to fill a vacancy in the state Senate created by Kristen Engel’s resignation.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
