Jason Fackler was always the first one to the baseball field.
The Sahuarita father of two was a familiar sight behind the plate of Little League games in the region, where he umpired and mentored others for more than 10 years.
He brought deep knowledge and expertise of the sport and umpiring, which he shared often.
Even after he was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) on June 4, 2020, Fackler still did everything he could to attend games and remain a part of the sports that he cared about his whole life.
The Little League community and family and friends are feeling the loss of Fackler after he passed away Oct. 16. He was 45.
Those who knew him remember the way he encouraged them, taught them and the fairness that was his hallmark on the field.
The Fackler family is carrying on in his footsteps. Wife Dawn, who has always been at his side, helps out the local Little League program, daughter, Caitlyn, excelled in Sahuarita softball, and son, Chris, aims to become a professional umpire.
Family
Dawn said Jason was at home on the baseball field.
“It sparked something in him in a way that’s extremely hard to explain,” she said. “The diamond was his life. He smiled like no other on the diamond.”
Dawn said what meant the most to him was being a good example of doing the right thing to his children and others.
“He wanted to be that example of you still having to fight and move on,” she said. “No matter what, you don't quit. That’s the biggest example he put in front of us.”
Son Chris, 19, said his father didn’t just teach baseball or umpiring skills, he taught life skills.
“He was a strong advocate for Little League, and said it was not about baseball, it was building leadership and character, and used baseball as a vessel,” he said. “He taught me a lot on and off the field about being a better person, building me as a man. He taught me to always do the right thing, no matter how much it might hurt.”
Chris is following in his footsteps as an umpire, and said he has taken on the role of the players' favorite umpire, a title his father held.
“The biggest thing I take away from him is the way he has inspired me to be like him,” Chris said. “When the kids saw him walking on the field they lit up in excitement. This past season really made me look at it. Now I have taken over that role.”
Daughter Caitlyn, 17, said her father gave her confidence.
“He really taught me to just be confident,” she said. "He helped me learn to do what I think is good and have pure intentions. One of the big things is giving back. Just give back and don't expect anything in return.”
She remembers one night when she was working on homework and her father was doing homework for his bachelor's degree in human resources.
“He wanted to set an example and as much as he wanted to quit, it was physically hard for him, he wanted to set an example,” she said. “Him and my mom both taught me, if we start something we finish.”
Caitlyn helped to care for her father as he battled ALS, and is now going to pursue a career in respiratory therapy.
Little League and more
Fackler started volunteering for Copper Hills Little League in Sahuarita in 2009, and started umpiring in 2012.
He would ultimately earn the title of Umpire in Chief on their board before going on to serve in the same position with the Arizona District 12 Little League in 2019.
Steve De Graeve met him in 2013, and began to umpire with him in 2014.
“I was hooked from there. For me, he was a mentor to me to get my skills sharp and he gave me the idea I could do the same things he did,” he said. “He really did quite a bit to mold me.”
De Graeve stepped into the Umpire in Chief position after Fackler and said he owes a lot to him, not only in developing his skills but changing his life.
“I used to be a children’s pastor at a non-denominational church in Detroit and in my opinion, God used Jason at a time in my life when I needed him most to provide something in my life that was missing: An opportunity to work with children again after my family moved out to Arizona,” he said.
De Graeve said it was not only him who learned from Fackler, but his son Josh.
He remembers fondly when they joined Fackler and his son, Chris, on a trip to California.
“We took a trip to Jason's home Little League in February 2019, for a weekend to the opening ceremony weekend,” he said. “Jason wanted to go out there and umpire. It was a dream to go back to umpire at his home Little League. It was fun. His son got to call games, too.”
Fackler was also responsible for training umpires.
“When Copper Hills was being led by Jason we would send over 50% of our umpire staff to district tournaments,” he said. “Jason had such a powerful impact in recruiting.”
Fackler was named a West Region Little League instructor in 2015, and brought back expertise to share from his trips to the West Region complex in San Bernardino.
De Graeve will always remember Fackler's presence at the games, whether he was umpiring or watching. He still figures he can watch over the games.
“The guy was the first one at the field and he always had a parking space at the back of the lot. I would send photos to him of his parking spot and say, ‘Your space is waiting. I need you to get there.' OK, Jason, your space is still here. I could use an evaluation.”
Stephanie Roberts has been with Copper Hills Little League since 2006, and later served as president of the board.
“He was so wonderful with the kids and how to improve," she said. "He was a great guy to work with, with a ton of knowledge and he was always willing to share and educate.”
Roberts said her three children benefited through Fackler's guidance.
“He would spend extra time explaining, especially if they were having a hard time, and it never felt like you were being talked down to,” she said. “He helped build better players, better sportsmen. We have developed so many young people through our league.”
Roberts said Fackler was always willing to give of his time and knowledge.
“He was truly someone who you aspire to be like,” she said. “I think just knowing him makes you a better person. He rubs off on you.”
Roberts said Fackler’s own children are following in his footsteps.
“His son, Chris, is a wonderful ball player and umpire as well, so his son is following in his footsteps,” she said. “His daughter is a great softball player with the Sahuarita Mustangs. My kids adored him, and my son looks up to his son.”
District Little League President Cindy Snow said Chris puts in for umpire assignments with the region now, and Fackler was dedicated.
“He was just truly helpful and they are an awesome family,” she said. "He was always willing to help out and take calls, make calls, help do training.”
“It was a huge shock when he got diagnosed, we knew he had something going on. He was too young.”
Snow said with his expertise, Fackler helped train many of their umpires.
“He's been a great asset to our district and he knew the rules backwards and forwards,” she said. “I could contact him after his diagnosis and he could communicate back to me rules and answer my questions.”
Along with his work with Copper Hills and Western Region Little League, he umpired at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson for six years.
Fackler served in the Air Force for 20 years, retiring in 2015.
For Dawn and her children, the lessons taught by Jason are something they will carry with them forever.
“He really was amazing,” Dawn said. “His smile was contagious. People always comment on his smile. I’ll never forget his smile, especially on the baseball field.”