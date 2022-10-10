First responders evaluated three people at the Old Baldy Trailhead parking lot Saturday after a storm caught them off guard and sent one to the hospital.
Green Valley Fire District, Tubac Fire, Santa Cruz County and Pima County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the trailhead Saturday afternoon following initial reports that two hikers had been struck by lightning.
The two hikers who claimed to be struck – ages 54 and 47 – were non-residents traveling from New York. The hikers had just summited Mt. Wrightson, got caught in a hailstorm and attempted to seek shelter when they were in the area of a lightning strike.
According to a GVFD spokesman, the lightning did not directly strike the hikers.
Both were able to continue hiking down the trail where they were evaluated by emergency personnel. The 54-year-old suffered a loss of consciousness, but had no additional injuries and refused medical transport.
The 47-year-old had a “tingling in arm and pressure in the chest,” and possibly also lost consciousness, according to GVFD. The patient was transported to UMC-Banner South with non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies also encountered a third patient at the trailhead parking lot – an undocumented 23-year-old who had been stuck on the trail four to six days with no food, water or shelter, according to GVFD.
The patient was evaluated by Tubac Fire, refused medical transport and was released to the custody of the Pima County Sheriff’’s Department.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone