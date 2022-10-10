View of Mt. Wrightson (copy)

View of Mt. Wrightson in the Coronado National Forest.  

 Bonnie Papenfuss

First responders evaluated three people at the Old Baldy Trailhead parking lot Saturday after a storm caught them off guard and sent one to the hospital.

Green Valley Fire District, Tubac Fire, Santa Cruz County and Pima County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the trailhead Saturday afternoon following initial reports that two hikers had been struck by lightning.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

