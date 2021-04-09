The City of Tucson and Pima County are beginning the process of updating their Outdoor Lighting Code for the first time in almost a decade, and dark sky advocates say the proposed changes have been a long time coming.
The lighting ordinance, which regulates lighting quality and light emissions standards throughout Pima County, was last comprehensively revised in 2012.
“Typically, these codes are updated every three to six years,” said Daniel Ice, Pima County’s Chief Building Official. “So we are past due for an update.”
Some suggested improvements to the code include updating the language to reflect advancements in lighting technology, adjusting light emission limits for certain areas, and adding new regulations for electronic message displays.
And last year, the Pima County Planning and Zoning Commission updated its sign ordinance but tabled discussions on regulating EMDs, opting instead to look to the updated Outdoor Lighting Code for guidance. EMDs are electronic messaging displays with changing digital graphics.
Modernizing the code
A number of technological advancements have emerged in lighting technology over the past several years, not the least of which has been an explosion in the use of LED lighting, explained John Barentine, an astronomer and program manager with the International Dark-Sky Association.
“The code as it exists now really doesn’t anticipate the dominance of LED lighting as a technology and still makes references to technology like sodium-vapor lighting, which for all intents and purposes is a relic of the past,” Barentine said.
In 2017, the City of Tucson shifted about 18,000 of its streetlights to LED bulbs that allow for dimming and data collection on energy use, a move that reduced sky glow by about 7 percent, according to a study by the International Dark-Sky Association.
Continued expansion of LED technology in outdoor settings could also open the door to reducing the amount of light that's allowed in specific areas, also known as the lumen cap, Barentine explained.
“LED allows us to deliver light to a target much more efficiently than older technology,” he said. “We don’t have to blast it all over the place like we did with earlier sodium-vapor technology, and it can be very highly targeted.”
Compared to earlier-generation lighting technologies that displayed a pinkish-orange glow, our eyes – and the wildlife around us – are more sensitive to the blue light that’s typical of LED bulbs. Reducing blue light emission by adjusting brightness levels and color temperature levels when possible, Barentine said, is another important consideration for a lighting code that protects the public and environmentally sensitive areas around us.
“If you don’t adjust for that brightness accordingly, it could look too bright. It could be a source of glare, which is a public safety hazard, and we know it’s problematic for both the visibility of the night sky and the wildlife ecology on the ground,” Barentine said.
Electronic signs
One issue that may turn out to be the most contentious during the lighting code rewrite has to do with electronic messaging displays. EMDs are a relatively new lighting technology that allows outdoor advertisers to display dynamic content, but were not explicitly addressed in the 2012 lighting code.
“Usually, when people think of a sign, they may think of a large gas station sign that displays the prices,” Amy Oliver, public affairs officer with the Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory, said.
“These electronic messaging signs are different and actually have a lot more similarities to digital billboards, which are currently limited to the Phoenix metro area because of their millions of LED lights and unfavorability to dark skies,” Oliver said.
Because these signs project light differently than the types of signs outlined in the current code, dark sky advocates are pushing for their classification as “unshielded lighting,” which would limit their use and curtail their impact on night sky visibility.
“The particular problem we have with the current technology is that they project some fraction of their light directly above horizontal – directly into the sky – and that’s been a core principle of lighting protection since the 1970s,” said Richard Green, assistant director for government relations with the University of Arizona’s Steward Observatory.
As part of the lighting code update, the Tucson Metro Chamber has convened several meetings between dark sky advocates and outdoor advertising companies to engage both parties about their needs.
Green said these discussions have led to some promising outcomes, including an active agreement to engage in more public education surrounding the lighting code and the curfews currently in place, which require certain signs and lighting fixtures be turned off after business hours.
“When there are hardly any cars going by and the business is closed, it costs them money to run the sign, but their return is low,” said Green. “It would help us enormously if those lights were turned off as requested, but it’s also something that could be beneficial to everybody involved.”
An ideal compromise, Green said, would make it easy for business owners to control the lighting of their signs and businesses in a way that isn’t too demanding of their time and money.
Raising awareness
Since its founding in 1988, the International Dark-Sky Association has taken a particular interest in local issues related to light pollution – not only because they’re headquartered in Tucson, Barentine said, but because they believe Pima County stands as one of the better examples of quality lighting standards and dark sky protection.
“We’ve been really keen to follow that through time and make sure we do what we can to keep that in a condition where we’re still an excellent example,” Barentine said.
Aside from regulations, Barentine said simply raising awareness about the issue of light pollution, and the value of dark skies in our region, is a big priority.
Unlike the other kinds of environmental pollution, Barentine said light pollution has an advantage in that there are no residual effects of addressing the root cause.
“You might stop dumping chemicals in a river tomorrow, but it might be decades before that water quality is restored,” he said. “But when we deal with the source of our problem, the pollution leaves the environment immediately – literally at the speed of light. It’s almost instant gratification.”
But like the issues of water or air pollution, Green argues that controlling and managing light pollution should be a regional question and looks forward to a future where dark skies are widely valued and protected.
“It takes local governments sitting down and recognizing the importance of astronomy and our part of the world. And that starts with an assessment of where we are now, and how we can slow and stop the growth of artificial light in the sky to protect the observatories we have, and the research that goes on there,” Green said.
As the night sky brightens, astronomers lose their ability to do their research. Even slight increases in the amount of artificial light in the area can make it twice as time-consuming to study the very faint objects they’re working with. And with large telescopes easily costing several thousand dollars a night to operate, Green said, suddenly you’re facing a big financial impact.
“Not only does Southern Arizona have the largest optical telescope in the world, it’s got 10 percent of all the world’s largest optical telescopes, so there’s really a legacy to protect,” Green said.