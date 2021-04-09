The county is considering changes to the sign code ordinance after 35 years, and unincorpora…

Submit your feedback

The City of Tucson and Pima County are currently gathering feedback on proposed changes to the Outdoor Lighting Code. Meetings with individual stakeholder groups will be held before a new draft of the code will be reviewed and finalized.

You can submit your feedback, comments or questions about updating the lighting code to Daniel Ice (daniel.ice@pima.gov) by April 30, 2021.