A national lifeguard shortage has caused pool and beach closures across the country.
According to the American Lifeguard Association, about half of the nation’s public pools were expected to close or reduce their hours this summer due to a lack of staff.
In Green Valley and Sahuarita, the number of lifeguards have remained stable. Green Valley Recreation does not employ lifeguards.
But, the Sopori Pool, which has struggled with staffing the past several years, has already experienced a closure this summer due to a lack of adult supervision.
Sopori Pool
Sahuarita Unified School District spokesperson Amber Woods said for the last two years, the Sopori Pool has been staffed with lifeguards by the Town of Sahuarita.
“They hire the lifeguards and open the pool for Camp Sahuarita one day a week for a couple of hours,” she said.
This summer, there were eight open days scheduled for the pool.
Of the four dates in June, the last one on June 27 was canceled due to a “lack of adult supervision.”
Austin Campbell, the Town of Sahuarita’s Parks, Recreation & Community Services recreation coordinator, said the town doesn’t manage any pools, but does utilize Sopori Pool for their camp.
“We hire a few summer employees each year that are lifeguard certified so that we can have the required adult to child ratio for pools to open for the public on the days we are there for camp,” he said. “As far as we know, the only times that pool is open to the public is when our campers are there and we have provided the lifeguards.”
The pool was closed in 2020 and 2021, and SUSD partnered with the town in 2022 to operate the pool for seven days as SUSD could not find a lifeguard.
Woods said prior to COVID-19, SUSD opened the Sopori Pool to community swim for three days a week from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. At that time, they employed three lifeguards.
Currently, the town has five employees who have other primary responsibilities but are also lifeguard certified.
“Last year, we had a total of six lifeguards, so being down to five is difficult when staff schedule vacations or are sick,” Campbell said.
Though the town doesn’t hire specifically for lifeguards, Campbell said it’s a skillset that stands out to them.
“Depending on the needs of the role, we may prioritize a hire of a lifeguard-certified employee if we are deciding between them and another candidate without certification,” he said.
SUSD manages and operates the Sahuarita Aquatic Center where the Sahuarita Stingrays practice. The 10-lane training pool is a space that organizations can rent out.
“Organizations can rent the pool, however, they must provide a lifeguard at a ratio of 20:1,” she said.
Rancho Sahuarita
Rancho Sahuarita has several pools including the main pool at the clubhouse, the splash park and a couple smaller satellite pools.
Community Director Michelle Moreno said they currently have a summer staff of 53 lifeguards as well as 10 swim instructors who have additional teaching certifications.
Moreno said last year was a much more difficult time to gain lifeguards for them.
“That's the level we’re normally at and it was actually last year that we had difficulty trying to fill every opening,” she said. “But in 2023, we really didn't have a big problem with it and received plenty of quality applications.”
Moreno said they start looking for lifeguards early in February and some of their recruitment lies in word of mouth and reaching out to the community who might have high schoolers and college students in the home who would be interested.
One of the biggest changes they have made with their lifeguard hiring process is now offering certifications in house.
“We took the step of certifying a couple managers to be instructors," Moreno said. "We were able to certify our instructors through StarGuard Elite (a lifeguard training program for aquatics facilities) and it really helps us.”
Pima County
Pima County operates 11 pools and splash pads all outside the Green Valley and Sahuarita area.
Nikki Reck, special staff assistant for the Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation department, said they are fully staffed this year with a total of 130 lifeguards.
They would like to have 160, a number they were closer to pre-covid.
The county hasn’t had any pool closures this year related to a lack of staffing.
"Any pool closure that has happened was due to a part that broke down, a power outage, etc," she said.
She said the county's hiring process starts right after the pools close.
“The pools close when school opens in August and then we begin the recruitment process for the next summer in October,” she said. “We even offer junior lifeguard positions to help get kids 11 to 15 excited about the possibility of working as a lifeguard.”
If you are swimming in a pool without a lifeguard, the American Lifeguard Association recommends designating an adult as a “water watcher," putting away distracting devices like phones; and using a life jacket if necessary.