Pool

Lifeguards work at a local pool on July 3.

 Green Valley News

A national lifeguard shortage has caused pool and beach closures across the country.

According to the American Lifeguard Association, about half of the nation’s public pools were expected to close or reduce their hours this summer due to a lack of staff.



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

