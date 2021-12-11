The Green Valley Democrats and the United Republicans of Green Valley & Sahuarita have at least two things in common.
Since the Republicans moved their office this month from Green Valley Village, the political groups are practically neighbors at Continental Shopping Plaza.
And, both have faced a membership decline within the last year – a trend that reflects state and county numbers.
The Arizona Secretary of State’s office reported that Democrats registered 226,579 new voters from 2018 to 2020, to reach 1.38 million voters, or 32.2% of the total. That put them ahead of Independents for the first time in a decade. In the same period, Republicans brought in 220,446 to the party, securing 35.2% of registered voters at 1.5 million.
Republican, Democrat and Independent voters are roughly split into thirds. While Republicans and Democrats still beat the amount of Independents, both parties are seeing a loss now. According to data released in October, Republicans’ clinch on registered Arizona voters went down 0.6 percentage points while the Democrats saw a decrease of about 0.7 percentage points.
While the Democrats have a stronghold over registered voters in Pima County, the region reflects the statewide trends. As of April, about 254,000 voters were registered Democratic. In October, that number dropped to about 251,000. The GOP had a narrower loss of about one thousand voters, bringing the total to about 179,000.
“That decrease is to be expected,” said Samara Klar, an associate professor at the University of Arizona School of Government and Public Policy. People increasingly are not seeing themselves reflected in the parties they belong to.
Meanwhile, Independent voters in Pima County grew by about 4,300 people since April, now at 193,123.
The Arizona Secretary of State and the Pima County Recorder’s Office do not keep records of voter registration numbers in unincorporated communities like Green Valley, but local Republican and Democratic groups said their membership numbers have gone down within the last year.
Larry Alkire is the director of communications for United Republicans of Green Valley & Sahuarita, which opened its doors at its new location near True Value Hardware on Dec. 1.
He said that as election season nears, the United Republicans will focus on organizing registration events. The group has 400 members and while club leaders confirmed a loss of memberships in the last year, exact numbers were not provide. For now, the calendar holds scheduled guest speakers, a holiday potluck and political caucus meetings.
On Thursday, the group heard from Andrew Gould, a GOP candidate for state attorney general.
“We’re based on faith, family and freedom,” Alkire said. “We need to know the issues our candidates are strong on. It’s not a prerequisite that somebody be an ‘R’ … they can be Independent, or even a Democrat, as long as they stand for the kind of issues we believe in. Faith, family and freedom.”
Alkire says some of the members are tasked with following the Pima County Board of Supervisors so that the organization remains engaged and updated on local issues. On Saturday, the Republicans planned to recognize agents and their canines with the U.S. Border Patrol at the Continental Shopping Plaza office, featuring a visit from Santa Claus.
“We want to show our support for law enforcement,” Alkire said. “We also want to hear from them on what the issues are as far as the border and security.”
Yale Wishnick, the club’s president, has been credited with breathing life back into the local GOP circle. He’s lived in the region for about 15 years–roughly the same amount of time it’s been since he made the jump from the Democratic party to the GOP.
He had previously spent 45 years working as a union and community organizer across the country.
“I started to see that the progressive movement did not align with my beliefs,” Wishnick said. “I believe in self-reliance and independence… We’re heavily involved with the community, we’re concerned about the economy, jobs, making this an attractive place to raise a family.”
Wishnick added that the United Republicans group is working toward getting more people involved, hosting events and house parties as well as talking to neighbors.
“People are leaving both parties. I think people are disgusted. They don’t think the political party system is working anymore so they’re becoming independents,” Wishnick said. “We’re hitting that head-on. We’re forming local networks of community folks recognizing that the Republican Party is no longer interested in electing people with an R next to their name but we are advocating for families and good jobs.”
For example, if a parent has a complaint about what’s going on in their local school district, Wishnick says he wants them to know that the Republican Party is their advocate.
“We believe the Democratic Party is very dangerous for this country,” Wishnick said. “I know you’d expect that from a Republican. But the bottom line is, right now, everything we’re seeing coming from Washington, D.C., is harming families, jobs and our safety.”
Framing the dialogue
Klar, author of Independent “Politics: How American Disdain for Parties Leads to Political Inaction,” said negative partisanship is particularly amplified in how the news media frames political dialogue.
“As it turns out, the large majority of Americans don’t identify as hostile, aggressive people,” Klar told the Green Valley News. “Yet, that’s what they see when they turn on the TV. More and more people are becoming independent for those reasons.”
Klar added that a voter being Independent does not necessarily mean they are moderate. Depending on the survey pool, 70 to 95% of Independent voters prefer a party or vote in alignment with their preferred party.
“As the 2024 presidential election approaches, I expect voter registration (for Democrats and Republicans) to increase again,” Klar said. “If there are two contentious primaries that year, that could make an impact on voter registration, too.”
Arizona holds closed presidential primaries and only voters registered in the recognized parties, Republican, Democrat, Libertarian and Green, can vote in those elections. Primaries at the state and local level, however, operate in a hybrid system, meaning registered voters may only vote in their designated parties and Independent voters may request a party ballot.
“We always want to listen to Independents because they carry the swing of the vote in Arizona,” said George McGaughey, president of Green Valley Democrats.
McGaughey has seen participation lose some of its gusto as a result of Zoom replacing in-person meetings throughout the pandemic. The club has also experienced eight deaths in recent years.
“Due to our age, we expect that,” McGaughey said.
Green Valley Democrats now has about 300 members, and in the last year has lost about 50. But McGaughey says they are recovering with new memberships and plans for events in 2022. On Thursday, McGaughey and fellow member Philip Silvers helped deliver the 300 pounds of food donations the club collected for the Tohono O'odham Nation.
The organization will be hosting a murder mystery fundraiser on Jan. 15 at the Grill on Green. Similar to the regular guest speaker events in 2021, McGaughey is anticipating the new year to offer candidate meet-and-greets on the second Saturday of each month as well as guest speakers on the fourth Saturday.
While the club’s code calls for its members to be Democrat or Democrat-leaning, no one is required to provide proof of registration, so it’s possible that some members are Independents.
“In fact, our number one selling election sign last year was the, ‘I’m a Republican voting for Joe Biden’ sign,” McGaughey said. “I don’t want to talk disparagingly about anyone but I think both Republicans and Democrats are tired of (Kyrsten) Sinema.”
Since the United Republicans moved into the Continental Shopping Plaza, representatives from either party had yet to meet in person.
“We don’t cross paths,” Alkire said of the Green Valley Democrats. “Perhaps we’ll meet up soon just to say hello.”
When asked if Green Valley Democrats would make an introduction to their new neighbors: “I think it’s definitely a possibility,” McGaughey said.