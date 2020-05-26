Doctors didn’t know if Tristan Lewis would survive when he was born. The medical professionals who worked to keep him alive would later serve as inspiration for him, and led to him setting his sights on a medical career.
Now 19, Lewis is celebrating all the achievements he has worked hard for in life, including graduating and being named the 2020 valedictorian of Sahuarita High School.
Lewis spent his high school experience involved in student council, elected president his junior year and holding the post his senior year. He constantly pushed himself, taking four AP classes his junior year and earning A's in every one.
“I constantly remained busy," he said. "My junior year I had a job at La Posada as a server and was balancing that between school. I always kept in mind it’s easy to slack off, be lazy and just push things off until the next day.”
Lewis enjoyed his AP classes, like stats and AP bio, and credited his teachers for inspiring him to further move toward a career in the medical field.
It’s his memories of the National Junior Honor Society that he said he will remember most about his high school experience.
Lewis hopes to now honor the doctors and medical professionals who helped him when he was born and helped his mother as she battled cancer. He’s been accepted to the University of Arizona where he will major in physiology and medical sciences. He wants to specialize in orthopedics or oncology in honor of his mom.
“I’ve always been around doctors and my mom had to overcome cancer when she was pregnant with me,” he said. “Hearing stories about how she delayed her treatment until I was born made me appreciate medical practitioners. I was a sick child with a mother diagnosed with cancer and I survived, I was really inspired by doctors.”
Lewis said his mom and family are one of his greatest inspirations in life.
“I was always inspired by her to do better than my best because if there is a moment in time where you can challenge yourself, get out of your comfort zone, you should always do it,” he said. “She was my educator being homeschooled for years and she inspired me to pursue classes harder.”
He urges his classmates to keep challenging themselves, too, and to be appreciative of everything you have in life, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which changed their senior year.
“What I learned from COVID is you don't always get what you deserve and sometimes you expect things to go your way or there are opportunities you wish could have,” he said. “It's important to appreciate the moments you had before this, the important junctions where you made a decision and it's the right one. Appreciate what you have been given.”
If anything, Lewis hopes the legacy he leaves at his school is a challenge to others to go even further than he did. He wants students to look to him as someone who has set a bar they can climb past.
“I hope students in the future look up to me, and think, ‘How can I beat that guy,’” he said. “When you can say I beat that guy that's a cool thing to do and if I meet another valedictorian or graduate after me I would ask them, ‘What did you aspire to, what inspired you to take that one class no one else took?’”
As Lewis prepares for the university, where he was accepted with a Wildcat Distinction Tuition Award, he remains thankful to his family.
“My mom, dad and siblings have been so supportive,” he said. “I’m thankful to my mom for my education all these years, pushing me to do better. I’m thankful to my dad for his 20 years of service to the Air Force and supporting our family. And, I’m thankful to my siblings for always keeping me on my toes and supporting me no matter how busy I was.”
Lewis will present his valedictorian speech at SUSD’s delayed graduation ceremony Aug. 1.
He ended his school career with a 4.6 GPA.