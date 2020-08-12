The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the addition of four new specialty license plates available to all Arizona motorists and one available to recipients of the Distinguished Flying Cross bringing the total number of specialty plates available to 71.
Each specialty plate supports “charitable and other worthy causes” with the latest additions supporting Alzheimer’s research, youth sports and education, affordable housing and road safety awareness for cyclists and runners, according to an ADOT press release.
Specialty plates generally cost $25 per year with $17 of those dollars going to charitable organizations and causes. $11.4 million was raised in fiscal year 2019/2020. Money raised by the Alzheimer's Awareness plate is administered by Arizona Department of Health Services and goes to a consortium of health care providers conducting research. The plates are available at ServiceArizona.com.