There are about 50 million unpaid caregivers in the United States, representing about 20% of the country’s adult population.
They fill an essential role in the country’s long-term services and support system, and their unpaid economic contributions amounted to about $600 billion in 2021 – a figure that’s approaching Medicaid’s entire $728 billion spending budget in 2021.
But with all that caregivers do to keep their loved ones in good health, some Green Valley residents are beginning to ask: Who is looking out for us?
The answer, they say, should be all of us.
Effects on caregivers
While caregiving can undoubtedly bring great joy and value to a caregiver’s life, Dr. Timothy Domer, a geriatrician based in the Tucson area, said 25 to 35% of caregivers find themselves significantly stressed and overburdened, oftentimes when they are the sole care provider.
With this segment of extremely stressed caregivers, overwhelming tasks associated with caregiving can begin to build up, Domer said, and slowly degrade their quality of life, just as they’re prioritizing the needs of the care recipient.
“In terms of time, it’s very often not their own. They have to do financial planning, transportation planning, setting up doctor's appointments, all kinds of issues that will take time from the caregiver,” Domer said at a recent presentation with the Medical Reserve Corps of Southern Arizona.
“In terms of personal development, their life may also feel like it’s on hold. They're out of sync with their peers, and getting together with friends can become problematic, especially if they're the sole caregiver. They can sort of feel like they're marching in place, that life is moving on, but it's leaving them out,” he said.
A caregiver’s own health may also take a backseat to the needs of the care recipient, Domer said, which can mean other medical issues can begin to manifest. If left unchecked, diseases like diabetes or inflammatory disease can also generally get much worse.
“There are also many social issues – maybe family conflicts, feelings of isolation, and damaged relationships, including marriages. And loneliness, of course, has gotten a lot of attention in the last couple of years as a factor in and of itself for issues like depression, anxiety, ill health and suicide,” Domer said.
Domer pointed to studies that have shown caregivers can respond positively to “multicomponent interventions,” if given the opportunity, which can generally improve their wellbeing.
These can include trainings on a combination of things like specific knowledge about caregiving tasks and disease progression, mental health coaching, and activities that can shift the perception of caregiving to focus on the positives, like building new skills and forming deeper relationships, bonds and memories with a loved one.
But while these “multicomponent interventions” have shown positive impacts on a caregiver’s overall well-being and knowledge, Domer said they often do little to address those more social issues of depression and isolation.
So, what can have an effect? Giving caregivers time, Domer said, either through respite care, daycare, or bringing more people into the fold relieve some of the burden.
“You can do all these trainings and new teachings, you can try to teach various techniques like meditation, all that stuff, but unless you actually give the caregiver time to live their own life – time to deal with their own medical problems, time to have friendships, time to think about their lives, their future, time to attend trainings and support groups – you're not going to have a whole lot of effect on depression,” Domer said.
To that end, Domer said developing broader support for caregivers and care recipients in local communities is crucial.
“Forming a network of support where people can help each other, that's the sort of bottom line here, you've got to get more people involved,” he said.
“If we don't have a network in the community to assist families who are involved with caregiving, then they're just going to wind up back in hospital, and all of the issues we just talked about – the stress issues, the depression issues – all of them are going to be exacerbated. But as a community working together, a lot of that can be addressed.”
And with a new initiative she’s calling Green Valley Cares, Lynne Severe is hoping to play a part in caring for those who might be otherwise overlooked.
Green Valley Cares
After meeting with a group of concerned neighbors, friends and retired medical professionals a few weeks ago, Severe — who was involved with the Registered Nurses Group of Green Valley and is a member of Medical Reserve Corps of Southern Arizona — said she identified loneliness as one of the most pressing issues facing the Green Valley community today.
While several local groups, including Valley Assistance Services and the Green Valley Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers, offer services dedicated to well-check visits and friendly phone calls to local residents who request them, Severe and others see a gap where more individualized support could be offered.
Sometimes more than just a phone call might be needed, Severe said, and it’s that extra TLC to address the emotional needs in the community she’s hoping her new initiative Green Valley Cares can bring to the table.
“There are people I know who are coming from hospitals to homes that are empty. Now, we live in such a loving community – what’s so hard about picking up the phone and letting people know that we’re here and we care,” Severe said.
“And maybe they need more than a phone call. Maybe they just need to have a face-to-face chat with you, to spend some time with you, to grab lunch or coffee with you,” Severe said.
“We have a lot of people to take care of in this community – sometimes close to 30,000 people here in Green Valley – and I just think it’s so simple. If everybody kicks in, if we work together to find people who are experiencing loneliness in the community, I think we could really create a network that can build something beautiful.”