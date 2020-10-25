The county is considering changes to the sign code ordinance after 35 years, and unincorporated areas could see more electronic advertising as a result.
The Pima County Planning and Zoning Commission will consider recommending a third draft of the proposed ordinance on Wednesday. If they approve the recommendation, the ordinance will go before the Board of Supervisors for final approval.
Development Services' Chief Inspector Tom Drzazgowski said the signs could begin appearing soon after board approval.
Green Valley Council's Planning and Architectural Committee chair Bill O'Malley said there are some concerns about the ordinance's current draft.
However, he said more tweaks are likely as the county works on a final version based on feedback before Wednesday.
He also said he wants the county to take more time before moving forward with the proposed ordinance while making accommodations for public hearings in the Green Valley area.
O'Malley said the committee first became aware of the proposed changes to the sign code about two to three weeks ago.
One of O'Malley's concerns is over a new type of sign previously prohibited in unincorporated Pima County – the electronic message display. And he isn't alone.
Dark sky, environmental and astronomy advocates also have concerns about the county adding EMDs to the sign code.
But others like Cook & Company Sign Makers' owner Jude Cook said proposed changes were long overdue.
Outdated code
Drzazgowski said there hadn't been any changes to the county's sign code since 1985, and the new code would take greater neutrality when it comes to content due to a U.S. Supreme Court decision.
The court's decision in the 2015 Reed v. the Town of Gilbert, Arizona case limited a municipality's ability to regulate a sign's content.
"If you look at our current code, it says things like time and temperature signs, gas station price signs, directory signs, directional signs, all of these signs are defined in the code," Drzazgowski said. "So, the way it works is if that if you have to read the copy to determine what type of sign it is, the Supreme Court decision appears to make that illegal."
He said the current code is entirely content regulated.
Drzazgowski said the county used Tucson's and Marana's sign codes and public comments to craft the new ordinance's proposed changes.
Striking a balance between opposing positions hasn't been easy.
"What's interesting is that it's not just two competing interests. Each side has other competing interests," Drzazgowski said. "So, we have dark sky folks. We have astronomers. We have folks that are pro-growth and pro-business and economic development and folks that are maybe not for growth. And even in each individual group, some participate more than others."
Striking a balance
The proposed ordinance's most apparent source of contention is the EMD.
Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory's spokesperson Amy Oliver has plenty of reasons she's concerned about the EMDs.
"There's a concern that if we allow them at all, then there will be increasing pressure to allow them to be on all night long," she said. "And there will be increasing pressure to allow the much larger version of the same technology, which is the digital billboard."
The county's balance between industry interests wanting the EMDs and those wanting dark skies is a night-time requirement that the signs go dark one hour after sundown and not turn on again until an hour before sunrise.
There is already a code that bans illuminated signs within a 10-mile radius from an observatory. The radius for Whipple extends into the southern parts of Green Valley.
However, the rest of Green Valley wouldn't be subject to the illumination prohibition.
For non-EMD illuminated signs, the county's outdoor lighting code requires owners to turn them off by 10 p.m., unless they are still open.
Cook said he's mostly supportive of the proposed ordinance but took issue with the EMD's night-time requirement.
The proposed sign code has a dark sky option that would allow illuminated sign owners more square-footage area for the content if they shut off the lights by 9 p.m.
The EMD requirement, like the dark sky option, is separate from the outdoor lighting code.
"I realize what they're doing," he said. "They're trying to account for dark skies and the astronomy community. And I understand that, and I appreciate that."
Cook said the county is adding a second layer of regulation in the sign code on top of the outdoor lighting code regulations and defeating the value of the EMD's appeal.
Drzazgowski said the code with the stricter requirements takes priority.
James Carpentier is the director of state and local government affairs with the International Sign Association.
He said the ordinance is overall good but doesn't agree with the EMD's night requirement.
"There's a lot of good aspects to the code, but this is one thing that doesn't quite seem to make sense," Carpentier said. "There's already curfew times that are listed based upon zones, and it doesn't make sense at this time to vary from it."
Carpentier said the illumination level on a typical EMD in Tucson would be about the same or less than any other ordinary illuminated sign.
Observatories
Steward Observatory Astronomer Richard Green said EMDs radiate light directly out, with some going above the horizontal plane.
"The old systems, the light would be shot into the air at about up to 30 degrees above horizontal," he said. "Now they're a little better, and they only go to about 15 degrees above horizontal. But that's the worst kind of light for observatories. It has the longest legs. It gets scattered by the air and makes a big dome of light over Tucson."
Green said the impact on observatories is a significant factor behind the state banning EMD technology in billboards in Southern Arizona.
He said increases in light pollution cause astronomers to spend more time making observations to collect data.
"It's like trying to see something very faint when somebody is shining a flashlight in your eye," Green said. "It creates a glare that vails the very faint light that's coming from the sky from the astronomical objects that we want to observe."
Oliver said she is concerned about EMD proliferation once they are included in the sign code.
Some jurisdictions, like Sahuarita and Tucson, allow EMDs already.
Pima County prohibits EMDs in unincorporated areas unless the user gets a variance. But under the current code, the user would require a hearing and approval from the Board of Supervisors.
If the county includes EMDs in the sign code, users could get the electronic signs without a hearing or variance as long as they follow the guidelines.
"If we talk about Sahuarita, (Walden Grove) and its one sign, if that was the only electronic messaging display that existed, that's not a significant problem," she said. "But when they're included in the code and anybody can apply for a permit and get one, you suddenly have 300 of them."
Oliver said that's when light domes, which interfere with observatories, begin to form.
Cook said he doesn't expect businesses and organizations to rush out and buy EMDs should the county approve them.
"The general business community doesn't even think about this stuff until they go to get a permit," he said. "The changes in the code that the city did, what a year and a half, two years ago, I utilized a couple of things that were in the new code shortly after it did it. But there are only so many signs that are going to be built."
Carpentier said EMDs could cost about double the price of a traditional illuminated style, like cabinet signs – signs with a slightly transparent surface and internal lighting.
"The proliferation is probably not going to be an issue just because there's a cost barrier," he said. "Many folks just won't want them. But it would be a nice option for those that want them, and to be able to have them on when they are open."
Enforcing dark time
Green said he doesn't want the county to permit the EMDs at all because there are no guarantees users would shut them off at required times.
"It's the concern that in the long run, the daytime restriction may not be robust," he said. "I want to believe that all our neighbors are going to adhere to the letter of the law, but there's always that concern as well."
Cook said ensuring EMD users follow the guidelines shouldn't be strictly an enforcement issue.
"We're putting more laws on top of existing laws, and we're not enforcing any of them," he said. "They need to do an education campaign, and it needs to be funded by the astronomy community, dark skies, utilities, the city, the county and the sign industry."
In Tucson, Cook said he counted more than 100 signs illuminated on a stretch of Campbell Avenue around 5 a.m. that should have been off according to the city's code.
Drzazgowski said the county's current enforcement is triggered by any single complaint made to Development Services.
He said the county would notify the user of any infraction first and then follow-up with investigations and actions as necessary.
"It may be appropriate in this case, as we move through the process, to have some sort of proactive enforcement for the first couple of years," Drzazgowski said. "To make sure that we're either providing documentation to the sign company when their permit is issued or the sign owner. Or maybe, our staff work all different hours, potentially even having that enforcement in the evening proactively addressing those concerns."
Environmental effects
John Barentine is an astronomer and the director of public policy at the International Dark Skies Association.
Barentine said Dark Skies' concerns vary some from the concerns found at observatories.
"We're a bit bigger picture than that," he said. "They're concerned specifically about the impacts to the observatories right around Tucson. And that's important, certainly, but our mission as an organization is a bit broader than theirs."
Barentine said that while Dark Skies doesn't take a position on whether signs are good or bad, they are concerned about a proliferation of signs lit at night.
"These signs project light sideways, and you cannot shield them," he said. "There's no way you can put some sort of a cover or overhang or something on the signs that will prevent some of that light from going up into the night sky."
He said Dark Skies is also concerned about the light that would extend to the ground, and the more signs allowed by the code would add more unshielded light.
One light pollution impact Barentine is concerned about its effects on wildlife.
"Pretty much every kind of species that had been studied, where people have gone looking for effects, they have seen (them) if you expose those species to artificial light at night," he said. "It disrupts a lot of their behaviors foraging for food, finding mates, orienting themselves and moving through the landscape at night can also be affected by the artificial light exposure."
It's not just behavioral effects, either.
Barentine said there are also some biological effects.
"It has to do with giving the wrong sense of timing to the biology, which needs to do things in a certain order," he said. "So the sleep-wake cycle, for example, is tied to a lot of biological systems in the body. And that's true for humans, it's true for animals, it's true for plants, insects, etc."
He said artificial light could confuse the body's function order that evolved to work with natural sunrise and sunset.
"It just has to do with that for billions of years there was only the sun, the moon and the stars lighting the Earth's surface," Barentine said. "You had these very predictable rhythms. And only in the last about 100 and not quite 50 years, we have been messing with that by putting light into those spaces in amounts and at times when the biology of the natural world simply doesn't expect it to be there."