For nearly an hour Green Valley had a white winter as snow fell on communities throughout the Interstate 19 corridor and southern Arizona.
Tucson National Weather Service Meteorologist Carl Cerniglia said a contact in Amado called in about two inches with the snow still falling.
"The I-19 corridor east, the overall trend was mainly 1 to 3 inches, with the Sonoita/Elgin area picking up four to six, Bisbee had 5 to 8 inches," he said. "So that gives you a general idea."
About an inch fell in Green Valley, with most of the snow melting as it hit the ground. And the snow that did stick around didn't stay long. Most signs of snow skedaddled as quickly as it showed up.
Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory spokeswoman Amy Oliver said Mount Hopkins had 18 inches of snowfall by 6 p.m. on Monday.
On Monday night, Whipple removed operators and observers from the mountain for safety, with crews spending Tuesday removing snow from the site.
And that means no observing for the rest of the week. But Oliver said shutting the domes because of snow isn't unusual for the observatory.
"It generally snows on the mountain every year," she said. "So this is not a freak snowstorm. Sky islands in Arizona get snow almost every year."
The Pima County Department of Transportation closed Madera Canyon Road on Monday and kept it closed through Tuesday in anticipation of rain and snow.
And the area got plenty of both.
If you think more rain has fallen this winter than all of the last monsoon season, you're not alone.
Cerniglia said it does seem that way.
"Unfortunately, it will only put a small dent in the drought situation we have," he said. "But it's definitely a step in the right direction."
He said the seven-day rainfall totals looked pretty wet for the area.
A site just north of Amado recorded 1.22 inches, Arivaca had 1.26 inches, Tucson pulled in about one-third to 1 inch and Green Valley had nearly 1 inch of rain.
"And that might be just a little low if we have some snow stuck in the gauge before it melts," Cerniglia said. "So yeah, a good amount of rain for the month. That's for sure."
La Niña – a weather pattern that causes drier than average years – followed the lackluster summer monsoon season, which continued the lack of rainfall well into the winter.
"A warmer than normal winter, and again, a drier than normal winter as well," Cerniglia said. "Because this rainfall here brings us up to about, as of midnight, we're still, at the airport, four-tenths below normal for the month."
But January's rainfall might not be quite over yet. The Weather Service is forecasting rain to close out the week.
"It won't be as long as this one," he said. "It'll lift through pretty quickly. But late-Friday through Friday night, it looks like we'll get another shot of rain going by."
The Weather Service also reports potential rain in the middle of next week in its long-term forecast.
Cerniglia said January's rain was a godsend for the region.
"I've been out on hikes, and when you see the Cholla wilted, it's not a good thing," he said.
Cerniglia said it's not unusual to have a cold snap or two in January and February like the area had this week. Green Valley's 2019 snow day landed in February.
But the region is already seeing climbing monthly averages.
The normal high for Feb. 1 is 67 degrees, with a low of 41 degrees. February's last day's normal is 71 degrees for the high and 41 for the low.
"But I would say the second or third week of February, you're about done with the idea of, climatologically speaking, snowfall," Cerniglia said.
Don't dread the looming heat around the corner just yet. There's some good weather news.
Cerniglia said La Niña should extend above-average temperatures through the spring months, but the Climate Prediction Center anticipates it will fade in the later spring months.
"Some encouraging statistics to look back on is when we've come out of a moderate to strong La Niña, quite a few of the following monsoon seasons have been a little bit above normal for rainfall," he said. "So it's a cross your fingers kind of thing."