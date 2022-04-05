The Pima County Board of Supervisors unanimously accepted Chuck Huckelberry’s resignation as county administrator on Tuesday, terminating his contract with the county, and appointed Jan Lesher as the new county administrator.
Huckelberry, 72, announced his decision to resign as the county’s top administrator last week after serving in the position for 29 years, though a report by the Tucson Sentinel on Monday revealed he officially retired from the position in July 2021.
Since October 2021, Huckelberry has been recovering from a serious bicycle accident that left him hospitalized for nearly a month.
“I don’t think there are many people in the history of this state who’ve had more of an impact on the betterment of their region or the people who live there than Chuck Huckelberry,” Supervisor Rex Scott said ahead the board vote.
“He has made his hometown a better place to live, work and raise a family through decades of selfless service on behalf of the people of this county and we all owe him a tremendous debt of gratitude,” he said.
“It’s well-known that Mr. Huckelberry and I had numerous and profound differences over policy over the last five years, but one thing I must point out – I never had to knock on his door because it was always open to me,” Supervisor Steve Christy said.
“I personally wish him nothing but the best in his retirement and hope that he continues on his path to a full recovery,” Supervisor Adelita Grijalva added.
Christy, the sole opposing vote to Lesher’s appointment as county administrator, moved instead to rename Lesher as interim county administrator while the county conducted a formal search for the position, but the motion lacked support from other board members.
A Tucson native and graduate of the University of Arizona, Lesher’s career spans several political campaigns and a stint in Washington, D.C., where she served as Chief of Staff for former Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano during the Obama Administration. She moved back to Pima County in 2011, where she served the county in various capacities, including developing the county’s Communications Office and as Chief Deputy County Administrator since 2017.
Lesher has served as acting county administrator since Huckelberry’s injury in October. Supervisors said discussions around her new contract will take place at a later date.
Huckelberry’s contract
Despite unanimous acceptance of his resignation, it appeared discussions surrounding Huckelberry’s contract with the county were weighing on supervisors ahead of Tuesday’s meeting.
According to a report released Monday by the Tucson Sentinel, Huckelberry has been formally retired and collecting a state pension since July 4, 2021 – long before the accident and his subsequent recovery prompted him to announce he’d be stepping down from his position days ago.
Huckelberry exercised a clause in his contract with the county that allowed him formally retire and collect his pension while continuing to work with the county as a non-employee contractor.
According to the contract, Huckelberry was allowed to exercise this provision “without any negotiation of the terms of [the] contract, including its length.”
From Jan. 19, 2020 through July 4, 2021, documents show Huckelberry was receiving his full pay – a $292,000 annual salary – and all the terms under his contract, which include extensive health benefits and paid leave, as well as annual contributions to retirement savings plans.
Based on records from the Arizona State Retirement System obtained by the Tucson Sentinel, Huckelberry reportedly has been on retired status since July 4 of last year, collecting a pension of about $12,228 per month.
Huckelberry’s contract also indicates that, effective July 5, 2021, he continued to work full time and receive full pay and all the terms under the contract.
Following his accident in October 2021, Huckelberry began using his full-time sick and vacation accruals from Oct. 25 through Nov. 14, 2021, and has received part-time compensation from accrued vacation and sick leave thereafter, in addition to benefits, in compliance with the state's retirement system. The board's acceptance of his resignation and termination of his contract on Tuesday, however, formally suspends those additional contract benefits.
Earlier reports revealed most county supervisors were unaware and surprised to learn of Huckelberry’s decision to retire prior to his public statement last week.
Supervisors convened in executive session to discuss Huckelberry’s resignation, and “the potential need for outside counsel” during Tuesday’s meeting, but not without protests from Christy.
“I heartily disagree with going into executive session on this issue. The reason we’re in this situation at this particular point is because so much has been conducted behind closed doors that it’s led to this feeling that things are getting done in a surreptitious manner,” he said.
Board members shared no details of their discussions following the executive session, which Supervisor Sharon Bronson noted was “for information only,” and did not publicly acknowledge details surrounding Huckelberry's retirement during the meeting.