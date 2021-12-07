The Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved naming Chief Deputy County Administrator Jan Lesher as acting county administrator.
The board also moved ahead with firing nearly 400 workers who are unvaccinated and is contemplating releasing some inmates because half the unvaccinated workers are in the corrections department.
Lesher has been filling in for County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry since Oct. 23, when he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle in downtown Tucson.
Huckelberry, 72, suffered a brain bleed, punctured lung and broken ribs and was in the hospital nearly four weeks. He is now in a rehabilitation facility but there have been no updates on his condition by his family in more than two weeks and the county does not have an estimated return date for Huckelberry.
“What this does, I think, is provide clarity in terms of providing me the authority to function as the county administrator in signing documents, moving forward with the budget, and the day-to-day administrative functions that will be undertaken by Mr. Huckelberry when he is here,” Lesher said.
In his support for naming Lesher to the new role, Supervisor Matt Heinz drew on comparisons to the 2011 attack on U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.
“As our community learned all too well in 2011 after the terrible attack on Congresswoman Giffords and her constituents, brain injuries are complex, and their short- and long-term consequences hard to fully understand without the benefit of time,” wrote Heinz, who is an emergency room surgeon.
On Tuesday, Heinz also directed county staff to begin looking at what steps could be taken to search for a replacement “in case Mr. Huckelberry is not able to resume his normal duties in the future.”
Supervisor Steve Christy responded by calling the comments “ghoulish,” “insensitive” and “totally inappropriate and way too early in the process that we are going through.”
Heinz answered it was insensitive of the board to expect Huckelberry to resume his normal duties on the board’s behalf anytime soon, considering his age and injuries.
“It’s not fair to him, and it’s not fair to the residents of the county to make that expectation,” Heinz said.
Firing employees
In a 4-1 vote, with Christy opposed, the board voted to move forward with the firing process for nearly 400 Pima County employees working with vulnerable populations who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 31.
On Nov. 2, the board approved a plan requiring all employees who work with vulnerable populations – which includes those working in detention or correctional facilities, nursing homes or assisted living facilities, and those who provide direct services to children or the elderly – to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by year's end.
Of the more than 2,000 employees who were identified as working with vulnerable populations, 386 had not been vaccinated as of Tuesday, Lesher said. Of those, 206 work for corrections within the Sheriff’s Department. About 100 other unvaccinated employees are primarily part time, and work within the library and Natural Resources and Parks departments, Lesher said.
To deal with the impending loss of more than 200 corrections officers, Lesher said county administration, as well as several representatives from criminal justice services within the county and Tucson, have been developing a plan to possibly release a number of inmates from the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.
“The people who have been at the table to have a conversation about what could occur represent probation services, pretrial services, the courts, the Sheriff’s Department, the Tucson Police Department, city courts, and everyone involved with criminal justice services as well as public defense services and the county attorney’s office,” Lesher said.
“There’s no specific recommendation at this point, but that is the group that has come together to determine what we might need to do in order to assist Sheriff (Chris) Nanos and those running the jail to deal with the population side of the equation.”
Lesher did not detail how many or exactly when inmates might be released, but said that “there would never be anyone released who is believed to be or thought to be a threat to the community.”
In objecting to the termination of unvaccinated workers, Christy pointed to the additional public safety risks that the loss of corrections officers might have and the absence of a “sustainable plan” to repopulate the jail with additional employees.
“We are putting corrections officers at risk, and we are putting our community at risk… I absolutely abhor this policy, it’s bad policy, and it should be completely reexamined if not voted down completely,” Christy said.
In support of the requirement, Heinz reiterated his belief that mandates have worked in other sectors, and that they have and will work in Pima County.
“If you’re going to be a threat to your charges, in this case incarcerated persons in our jail, you cannot work for the county. We do not want you. Of course, I don’t believe these are bad people. I think they are making bad decisions in not getting vaccinated,” Heinz said.
According to the board’s action, affected employees will get letters within the next two weeks outlining the county’s intent to terminate them if they don’t meet the vaccination deadline.
COVID testing
Last month, the county reported 15,649 COVID cases, compared to 13,933 total cases in November 2020. Cases have increased steadily each week from a recent low of 1,690 on Oct. 10 to a peak of 4,197 cases by the third week of November.
On Tuesday, the board unanimously approved the use of $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act contingency resources to support continued COVID-19 testing in Pima County.
The county continues to focus efforts on testing, and has been performing close to 35,000 tests each week of November. But with a positivity rate in the county hovering at or above 12 percent, Dr. Francisco Garcia, the county’s Chief Medical Officer, said he’d like to see an even greater emphasis on testing moving forward.
As of Tuesday, more than 648,600 individuals in Pima County, or nearly 62 percent of the total population, have been fully-vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker. Over 72 percent of all adults in the county – and over 91 percent of Pima County residents 65 and older – have been fully-vaccinated.