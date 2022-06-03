County Administrator Jan Lesher is bringing changes to the county’s executive leadership team, announcing Friday the retirement of Assistant County Administrator Mark Napier and the appointment of a new Deputy County Administrator.
Napier served one term as Pima County Sheriff in 2016, and joined the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office as chief of staff in 2020. He’s been in his current role at the county administrator’s office since August 2021.
“Within the next six months, Mr. Napier will celebrate 42 years of public service and has chosen that milestone as the time to retire,” Lesher wrote in a memo to board members, adding that she does not plan to fill the vacancy and will be eliminating the position of assistant county administrator.
Napier told the Green Valley News he would likely retire at the end of the year.
Lesher said she plans to appoint Dr. Yves Khawam, Napier (until his retirement), Diana Durazo and Nicole Fyffe as senior advisers to the county administrator effective July 1.
Their responsibilities will include conducting research, assisting with the development of policy recommendations and coordinating special projects.
Fyffe, Durazo and Khawam already work in County Administration. Michelle Campagne, the County Finance Department director, will also join the team of advisers in July part time. Ellen Moulton will take over as the county’s Finance Director on July 3.
Lesher also announced the appointment of Steve Holmes, superintendent of the Sunnyside Unified School District, as deputy county administrator.
Holmes, a graduate of the University of Arizona and Harvard, was named Superintendent of the Year in 2022 by the Arizona Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents.
Holmes will join Deputy County Administrators Carmine DeBonis and Dr. Francisco Garcia on the county’s executive leadership team and takes the spot vacated by Lesher when she became acting county administrator in December.
“Mr. Holmes joins Pima County following 28 years of extraordinary service in public education and a very successful period as Superintendent of the Sunnyside Unified School District,” Lesher wrote.
“Leading more than 14,000 students and a workforce of 2,000 employees, Mr. Holmes has experience managing and transforming systems that are similar in many ways to those of Pima County,” Lesher wrote.
Holmes joins Pima County on July 18, and will oversee several administrative support departments including IT and Procurement, as well as Public Defense Services. The job will pay $230,000 a year.