American Legion Riders take a new flag to Sahuarita High School's baseball field on Pearl Harbor day. Post 131 moved dedicating the new flag pole from Veterans Day after heavy rain and COVID-19 concerns.
A group of Chevy Corvettes joined the American Legion Riders and Sahuarita Police Department escort on Pearl Harbor Day. Post 131 members delivered a new flag to the SHS baseball field to dedicate the new pole members donated.
The Sahuarita Police Department gave the American Legion Riders an escort as they made their way to the Sahuarita High School baseball field to deliver a new flag Monday.
The convoy of motorcycles and Corvettes made their way from American Legion Post 131 in Green Valley on Esperanza Boulevard and La Cañada Drive.
Post 131 legion and Sons of the American Legion members donated a new flag pole just outside the outfield fence in November. The Legion planned to dedicate the new pole and flag on Veterans Day but rescheduled to Pearl Harbor Day due to rain and COVID-19.
Post 131 donated about $7,000 for ball players at SHS to have their own flag waving during the national anthem.