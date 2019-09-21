American Legion Madera Post 131 has agreed to pay a $750 fine to resolve a case filed by the Arizona Department of Liquor after one of its bartenders drank on duty and left the premises with alcohol.
Hours later, the bartender, Tambra Hoskins, died in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 19 that also killed three members of a Tucson family.
Last month, Department of Liquor investigators recommended sanctions against the post and the 19th Hole Bar and Grille, both in Green Valley, after they retraced Hoskins' final hours at three bars. Investigators said staff at the third bar, Arizona Family Restaurant's Easy Street Lounge, did not violate any liquor laws.
On May 5, Hoskins was traveling southbound on I-19 in the northbound lanes when she struck a vehicle driven by Edith Munoz at about 12:45 a.m just south of Continental Road, according to DPS. Hoskins, 52, and Munoz, 41, died at the scene along with Munoz's sons Mario A. Gradillas, 24, and Saul E. Gradillas, 19. A 14-year-old son, Angel Gradillas, was ejected from the vehicle and survived.
Hoskins' blood alcohol level was 0.318, according to a toxicology report. A blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 can result in a DUI charge in Arizona; extreme DUI is 0.15.
A detective with the Department of Liquor found that Hoskins consumed alcohol while on duty as a volunteer bartender at American Legion Madera Post 131 and also left the premises with alcohol, according to documents obtained by the Green Valley News. The detective found the 19th Hole Bar & Grille allowed an intoxicated person to remain on premises (Hoskins); failed to protect the safety of patrons; and served an intoxicated person (Hoskins).
The case against the 19th Hole is pending, but Post 131 "entered a consent agreement with the department and paid a fine to resolve the case," said Jeffery Trillo, assistant director of the licensing and administration division of the Department of Liquor.
Gary Kissinger, a judge advocate for the Legion, referred questions to their lawyer, Mike Halvorson of Phoenix, who declined to comment.
The 19th Hole could receive a warning, fines or have its license revoked, Trillo said. Messages left with restaurant owner Greg Hansen were not returned Friday.
The Gradillas family has hired Tucson attorney Ronald Mercaldo. Mercaldo has filed several lawsuits against restaurants accused of over-serving patrons in other cases. He represented the parents of Jose Rincon Jr., who was killed by a drunken driver in 2008 in Tucson.
In February 2010, a Pima County jury awarded Rincon's parents $40 million. The jury decided the city was 33 percent responsible for the boy's death; Chuy's restaurant and the drunk driver, Glenda Rumsey, shared the remaining responsibility. At the time, the city's $13 million share was the largest individual judgment against the city. The city appealed and ultimately settled with the family for $2 million.