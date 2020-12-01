Players and spectators at Sahuarita High School's baseball field have a new flag and pole for home games thanks to American Legion Post 131 in Green Valley.
With permits, work and material, Post 131 Commander Dan Cady said costs came in at about $7,000.
The bulk came from Post 131's Sons of the American Legion members who raised the money through its Breakfast in the Bag meals.
Sons Commander John Cox said some of the quotes members received were much higher – more than $10,000 – but Sales Manager Jerry Buethe with Pearson's Signs in Tucson gave the members a break on labor costs to help out.
"He just came out and looked at it and said, 'I like what you guys are doing for the school and dedicating this, I'll see what I could do as far as getting some price cuts for you,'" Cox said.
On Tuesday, Cady and Cox took a few minutes to rivet a small plaque dedicating the pole to parents who served in the military. Post 131 plans to hold a dedication on Monday, Pearl Harbor Day.
Pearson's installed the pole last month and Post 131 planned to hold a Veterans Day dedication ceremony. However, rises in coronavirus cases and rain prompted a delay.
Cox said the event would go forward as initially planned, more or less, except without the local Cub Scouts, who planned to participate in the event and earn a patriotism merit badge.
While the Cub Scouts won't be able to leave school for the event, the SHS baseball team will be out on the field when Post 131 members raise the flag for the first time.
Varsity Head Coach Sam Gelardi said he went to Post 131 members to ask for help getting the new flag pole just over the outfield fence.
"It's an expensive proposition for the school to do," he said. "It's not a must-have item for a school. They have other things that are a must-have."
Before the Legion got the pole, Gelardi said the team and spectators would look out across Sahuarita Road to the distant flags at the town's Municipal Complex during the national anthem.
Gelardi credited members for raising funds, finding a contractor and getting permits.
"It was professionally done," he said. "It wasn't a bunch of yahoos out there digging a hole and putting a piece of pipe in it. They went the whole gamut."
Post 131 also sponsors Sahuarita's club baseball team, the Rough Riders, and the pole is in addition to its annual donation to fund tournaments and other necessities.
Cady said the pole's funding came from pre-COVID-19 reserves. But he expects members will keep contributing to Green Valley, Sahuarita and Tucson programs since the Post 131 bar reopened and other fundraising efforts like burger and taco night continue.
"We've had Pima County out twice to advise us on table seating and locations in the bar and that type of thing," he said. "It's building. It's getting better. Last night, we only sold 82 hamburgers, 47 of them, more than half, were to-go orders."
Cady said Post 131 is steadily increasing the number of burgers each week but hopes things will return to normal after the holidays pass and a vaccine becomes available. However, Cox said right now he's happy to see the flag pole in place and ready when players once again take the field.
"With baseball being baseball and not having a flag with the way things are going today, we'd really like to see the ballfield doing the national anthem with a flag in the outfield," he said. "That's the way it should be, and that's how we felt."