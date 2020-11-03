Not much is changing when it comes to state Legislative District 2, which includes Green Valley and Sahuarita.
Rosanna Gabaldon, Daniel Hernandez and Andrea Dalessandro — all Democrats — are returning to Phoenix, though two of them are swapping jobs.
Hernandez will return to the House for his third term, where Dalessandro will join him after terming out in the Senate. Gabaldon, who was required to leave the House after four terms, enters the Senate.
The bigger question is who will control the Legislature when the dust clears from Tuesday night.
Democrats haven’t been in control of the House since 1966, but they've made ground in recent years. In 2018, Democrats picked up four seats, resulting in a 31-29 split.
Republicans have controlled the Senate for all but two of the past three decades. It was split, 15-15, in 2001-02. They now dominate 17-13, a number pundits thought couldn't be overcome in 2020.
Dalessandro and Hernandez defeated Republican newcomer Deborah McEwen of Rio Rico. Republican Mark Workman lost the Senate race to Gabaldon.
Gabaldon and Dalessandro live in Sahuarita. Hernandez lives in Tucson. The district stretches from south-central Tucson down to Nogales, and includes all of Santa Cruz County, Green Valley, Sahuarita and South Tucson.
Democrats have dominated the legislative district since the boundaries were redrawn after the 2010 Census; before that, it was dominated by the Republicans when it was LD30. The 2020 Census will bring another boundary change likely before the 2022 vote that will see all three coming up for re-election.