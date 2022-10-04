Sept. 29
•A Sahuarita police officer responded to the 900 block of West Calle Moa reference vandalism. Someone had busted the window of a residence at a construction site with a rock. There is no video surveillance and no suspects at this time.
•Sahuarita police officers responded to a local park for a report of an assault that had occurred at a school bus stop. Officers located all involved parties involved and corroborated the events with video evidence. Two juveniles received citations for disorderly conduct.
Sept. 30
•Sahuarita police officers responded to the area of South Rancho Sahuarita Blvd. and South Camino Agua Azul regarding a hit and run with unknown injuries. The investigation revealed an unknown vehicle drove through the exit gate, taking the gate off the hinges, and fled the area prior to the officers' arrival. Surveillance footage is pending.
•A Sahuarita police officer responded to a school in the 15400 block of South Rancho Sahuarita Blvd. reference a health, welfare and morals call. A group of juveniles sent photographs of a BB gun via a personal group messaging board on a social media app. A juvenile from the group messaging board also made threatening statements toward a faculty member. All juveniles involved were interviewed and educated regarding the dangers of sending the photos of the BB gun. The juvenile who made the threats was transported to the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center (PCJDC) for threats and intimidation offenses.
•A Sahuarita police officer responded to the 18100 block of South Dusk View Lane reference a burglary in progress. The investigation revealed a neighbor was trying to return a lost dog, and no criminal activity was observed.
•A detective with SPD assisted with a call for service regarding a juvenile near the 100 block of East Via Teresita who had observed someone inside his home and ran for help to a nearby neighbor. The house was cleared and the additional person inside the residence was later found to be another family member who arrived without notice.
•A caller reported a traffic hazard to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department referencing three small horses running southbound on the roadway near West Pima Mine Road and South Mission Road.
Oct. 1
•PCSD received a report of a public hazard in the area of South Cerro Pelon, where a caller said a black-and-white pitbull was chasing people. The caller mentioned that local animal control officials said it would take “up to two-plus weeks” for them to address the situation. The caller requested law enforcement have the owners move their dog inside a gate.
Oct. 2
•A caller near West Quail Drive and South Camino Del Sol contacted the Pima County Sheriff’s Department to ask if it was OK to leave her golf cart overnight at that location. The caller stated she had a flat tire.
•A male driver near the intersection of West Continental Road and South La Canada Drive called the Pima County Sheriff’s Department about a car blocking him in, which was preventing him from leaving. The call then transitioned to an open line with “two males screaming at each other over a yield sign,” according to the report.
Oct. 3
•A caller in the area of South Desert Meadows called PCSD to report a truck had run down his water meter. The caller suspected it was a landscaper hired by a neighbor.