Police logs header image

Sahuarita Police Department

Sept. 29

•A Sahuarita police officer responded to the 900 block of West Calle Moa reference vandalism. Someone had busted the window of a residence at a construction site with a rock. There is no video surveillance and no suspects at this time.



