Law enforcement
activity log
Jan. 8
• Sahuarita police officers responded to the 1000 block of West Duval Road reference suspicious activity. The reporting party advised of hearing multiple car alarms going off at a local business. Officers determined the business security was activating vehicle alarms intentionally, and did not observe any criminal or malicious activity during the incident.
• Officers with the Sahuarita Police Department responded to a public hazard in area of S. Campbell Ave. and E. Ashburn Mountain Road, and made contact with two juveniles and their parents who were operating "splatter ball" guns within local private parks. Officers did not observe any criminal or malicious activity during the incident.
Jan. 9
• A Sahuarita police officer responded to a 911 wireless hang-up in the 500 block of S. La Posada Circle. While enroute, Green Valley Fire advised there was a deceased individual near the pool. The officer arrived and determined there were no suspicious circumstances around the death. Next of kin was notified.
• Sahuarita police officers were dispatched to the 900 block of W. Calle Tolima regarding vandalism. The investigation revealed the victim's residence was vandalized by eggs sometime between the night of Jan. 8 and the early morning of Jan. 9.
Jan. 12
• The Pima County Sheriff’s Department received a request to check the welfare of an individual in the area of North La Canada Drive and West Esperanza Boulevard. The caller reported that a male wearing no shirt was climbing the light pole trying to get shoes from the top.
• PCSD deputies received a report of fraud from a caller near the 1100 block of South Alpine Circle. According to the report, the caller lost $1,000 when trying to purchase a parrot over the internet, adding that “they took the money” and refused to give the caller the bird.
Jan. 13
• The Pima County Sheriff’s Department took a report of a traffic accident near W. Indian Kitchen Road and S. Lone Saguaro Road. The caller stated that a FedEx truck had crashed into a fence but added that the driver was walking around, and did not appear to be hurt.
Jan. 16
• PCSD deputies took a report of shots fired near the 16500 block of S. Lone Saguaro Road. The caller stated that a pack of K9s went into her property and attacked her flock of chickens. The caller stated she had made an initial report with Pima Animal Care Center, and was advised to call law enforcement if the animals ever returned. The caller stated the K9s had returned, and that her husband discharged a gun on them, killing one of the dogs.