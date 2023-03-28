March 6

• A Sahuarita Police officer responded to the 15300 block of S. Via Rancho Grande reference a report of a wheel and tire combination that was stolen from a vehicle. The investigation revealed an unknown male arrived at the incident location and exited his vehicle and removed the rear driver side tire from the associated vehicle. A neighbor spooked the male, who then took off from the area. A stand was left holding the car off the ground. The stand was taken for evidence.



