• A Sahuarita Police officer responded to the 15300 block of S. Via Rancho Grande reference a report of a wheel and tire combination that was stolen from a vehicle. The investigation revealed an unknown male arrived at the incident location and exited his vehicle and removed the rear driver side tire from the associated vehicle. A neighbor spooked the male, who then took off from the area. A stand was left holding the car off the ground. The stand was taken for evidence.
• Sahuarita Police officers responded to the area of S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd and W. Calle Cajilla in reference to a stolen construction vehicle. Officers gathered the equipment's information and relayed it to Pinal County Sheriff’s Department, the jurisdiction where the vehicle was tracked to. PCSO located the vehicle and SPD detectives responded to assist in the investigation.
March 10
• The Sahuarita Police Department received complaints of dirt bikes riding in Parque Los Arroyos, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. during weekdays and randomly on weekends. The complainant said citizens have been forced off the walking path during these occurrences, which was creating dangerous safety hazards in the park. The complainant also stated the park’s pump track was being degraded as bikes have been observed doing donuts and racing around the park at speeds of 30 mph.
March 11
• A Sahuarita Police officer responded to a residence in the 14700 block of S. Avenida Cucana regarding a neighbor problem. The complainant said their neighbor had poisoned their tree. The investigation revealed there was no evidence of the allegation and the officer did not observe any criminal activity.
• An SPD officer responded to a residence in the 14000 block of S. Via Del Moro in reference to a check welfare. The investigation revealed a neighbor heard a female screaming from a nearby residence. An officer made contact with the homeowner where the screaming was coming from, and the homeowner advised he had family friends over at the residence. Kids were out back on the trampoline screaming and trying to scare each other.
March 12
• An SPD officer responded to the 100 block of West Camino Espiga regarding a vehicle disturbance after several motorized vehicles were reported behind houses in the area. An officer made contact with two all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and one motorcycle with their operators, who admitted to being in the wash behind the houses. Officers took their information and advised that no motor vehicles were permitted in the area. They agreed not to disturb the residents in this area again with their vehicles.
March 14
• A Sahuarita Police officer responded to the area of East Pima Mine Road and I-19 reference a brush fire. Officers, along with Rural Metro Fire, located the fire to the east, in the desert area. Investigation indicated that an unknown individual set off fireworks, causing a fire that was ultimately contained and extinguished by RMFD. There was no salvageable evidence and there are no active suspects or leads.
