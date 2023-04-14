March 26

• The Pima County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a suspicious act in the 1300 block of S. Avenida Kaye. The caller stated that someone left a shop vac at the end of their driveway with a note that said, “stolen, give it at least one year if you’re gonna take it out in public.”



