• The Pima County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a suspicious act in the 1300 block of S. Avenida Kaye. The caller stated that someone left a shop vac at the end of their driveway with a note that said, “stolen, give it at least one year if you’re gonna take it out in public.”
• A Community Service Officer with the Sahuarita Police Department responded to the 1800 block of N. Stone Gulch Place regarding suspicious activity. The investigation revealed a condom, toilet paper, and urine from an unknown person was found in a toilet in the complainant's casita. The objects had been flushed down the toilet and the area had been cleaned, but the complainant wanted the suspicious activity to be documented.
March 27
• An Animal Control Officer with the Sahuarita Police Department responded to an office on the 18200 block of S. La Canada Dr. reference a public assist. A call was received on the Animal Services telephone line of a bat that was in an office and would not leave. The ACO responded to the office, safely removed the bat, and released the bat outside.
• Sahuarita police responded to the 13000 block of S. Camino Paso Corto reference a public hazard. A white and brown cow was spotted in the pool area of Parque del Presidio. Upon arrival, officers were able to scare the cow away into the dessert by turning on the lights of the patrol vehicle.
March 28
• A Sahuarita police officer responded to the 400 block of W. Calle Media Luz, reference a welfare check on an elderly male saying he needed to go to the VA but could not afford an ambulance ride. The officer was able to arrange an Uber ride, and the male was transported to the VA hospital reference a hurt shoulder. No criminal violations were reported.
March 29
• A Sahuarita police officer responded to Parque Del Presidio in reference to a vandalism call. The investigation revealed an unknown juvenile damaged a security camera with a basketball. The juvenile is currently unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.
March 31
• Sahuarita police officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Sahuarita Road reference an assault. An officer made contact with the reporting party who stated a student stabbed another student in the hand with a pencil. The officer made contact with the student and took pictures of the injuries. The other students involved had already left the school and the officer will be following up with them to take statements.
April 1
• A CSO with SPD responded to the area of Union Pacific Railroad and E. Sahuarita Road reference a traffic hazard. The investigation revealed a train was stuck at the railroad signs causing a traffic hazard. The CSO stood by with his emergency equipment until the train was moved.
April 4
• An SPD sergeant was working Operation Stonegarden when he was in the area of Camino Del Sol and Calle Tres when U.S. Border Patrol advised there were approximately 19 undocumented aliens in the area. The sergeant assisted with apprehending all 19 subjects who were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol custody. A citizen advised a gray Dodge Ram truck was in the area and appeared to be looking to pick up the UDA's. The vehicle was not located in the area or at the local address on the MVD return.
