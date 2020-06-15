FROM THE U.S. Forest Service
Bighorn Fire – June 15, 2020 Evening Update
Acres: 14,686
Percent Containment: 30%
Start Date: June 5, 2020
Cause: Lightning
Origin Location: Santa Catalina Mountains
Personnel: 729
Injuries: 3 minor heat-related illnesses
Jurisdiction: Coronado National Forest, including portions of the Pusch Ridge Wilderness
Resources: 7 hotshot crews, 8 Type 2 hand crews, 27 Type 3 engines, 1 Type 4 engine, 25 Type 6 engines, 4 Type 1 helicopters, 1 Type 2 helicopter, 2 Type 3 helicopters, 9 water tenders, 6 bulldozers
Humidity recovery will peak tonight at 42% on the valley floor and will contribute to temporarily slowing fire spread to the east. Crews are watching out for erratic winds, as dry thunderstorms are possible over the Santa Catalina Mountains. Fire will likely reach Window Rock and Cathedral Rock and begin backing into the upper reaches of Esperero Canyon to the south.
Today, a large contingent of engines and crews continued preparatory work around the community of Summerhaven. Firefighters utilized heavy equipment including bulldozers to construct fire line to the north, tying into an existing fire control line south of the Town of Oracle, remaining from the 2003 Aspen Fire.
Threats to the East Golder Ranch and Saddlebrook communities have greatly diminished due to the direct suppression work conducted by crews and air operations over the past several days. Residents will continue to see firefighters in the area patrolling and doing additional preparation around communities that border the north and south edges of the fire.
Evacuation Notices:
- Mt. Lemmon and Mt. Bigelow are in “SET – Be Alert” status north of Organization Ridge Road Area, including Summerhaven.
- SET notices for portions of the Catalina Foothills, Golder Ranch and Oro Valley remain in place.
The American Red Cross has closed the Emergency Evacuation Center at the Canyon Del Oro High School. Volunteers remain on standby and ready to assist as needs arise. Sign up to receive emergency alerts at myalerts.pima.gov.
Visit pima.gov/bighorn for the most up-to-date information on evacuation notices, an interactive map, and county resources.
The Coronado National Forest closure order has been expanded and now includes Sabino and Bear Canyons. Catalina State Park is closed.Large portions of the Coronado National Forest, Santa Catalina Ranger District near the fire are restricted. View the closure orders and maps at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/6741/.
Catalina Highway is closed to the public at milepost zero. Only residents and business owners may pass.
Fire Information Phone Line: (520) 276-8981 and (520) 329-7439, 8AM-8PM