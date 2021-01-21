Here’s the latest from Pima County on the vaccination rollout in rural and semi-urban areas, which include Green Valley and Sahuarita.
•A Jan. 20 memo from County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said 2,100 doses of Moderna vaccine have been sent to community partners in rural and semi-urban areas. The expectation is that they will be administered within a week.
•Those areas include Green Valley, Sahuarita, Amado and Arivaca. United Community Health Center received 800 doses to spread among those four areas, in addition to Summit and Three Points.
•300 vaccinations will go out Thursday in Sahuarita and Vail, delivered by UCHC. The vaccinations are reserved for those age 75 and up and are spoken for; do not call UCHC to attempt to get a vaccine.
•A Friday event is planned for Amado/southern Green Valley, where 400 doses will be delivered. Again, those receiving them have been notified, do not call UCHC.
These are the first doses of the vaccine delivered to the area for those 75-plus living on their own. Many veterans, first responders and staff and residents of care homes have received the vaccine under Phase 1A. Those in long-term care facilities — nearly 4,000 in Pima County — are getting the vaccine through the federal CVS and Walgreens contracts.
•The 2,100 doses represents just over 11 percent of the 75-plus population in those communities.
•Other rural/semi-urban areas getting the vaccine include Marana, Picture Rocks, Avra Valley, Catalina, Lukeville, Ajo and Why.
