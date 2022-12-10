Bruce

Bruce Wachholz holds the novel "Pay it Forward" over his new tire. 

 Kevin Murphy Green Valley News

Bruce Wachholz had a flat tire on La Canada Drive around midnight a few days before Thanksgiving. 

Wachholz, 86, knew he couldn't change it himself and as he pondered what to do, he noticed his hubcap was missing. So he set out to look for it.



