Bruce Wachholz had a flat tire on La Canada Drive around midnight a few days before Thanksgiving.
Wachholz, 86, knew he couldn't change it himself and as he pondered what to do, he noticed his hubcap was missing. So he set out to look for it.
When he returned empty-handed about 45 minutes later he found a stranger changing the flat.
“The first thing that crosses my mind is that God sent an angel in the form of Steve,” Wachholz said. "I don’t know anything about Steve. I don't know where Steve lives, I know nothing except that he’s a very thoughtful, kind and generous man."
Wachholz has lived in Green Valley since 2009, and spends part of the year in Gaithersburg, Maryland. He is a member of Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior and the church's former director of music.
He’s been playing organ for services since high school and still occasionally steps in to do the job.
Being a night owl, he sometimes plays the church's pipe organ into the wee hours just for the practice and because he enjoys it.
“There isn’t a heck of a lot to do in Green Valley at night, so I kind of save the days for other activities," Wachholz said. “I go over there maybe about nine o’clock at night and stay until midnight or one o'clock.”
In late November, he was on his way home from church after rehearsing for the Thanksgiving Day worship service when he got the flat.
“I thought it was kind of late to call friends at that hour of the morning, and I thought, ‘Well, if I call AAA, who knows how many hours I would be here.’ So I had visions of spending the night in the car.”
He backtracked to the church in search of the hubcap before returning to his vehicle.
“As I was approaching the car, there was a light by the car, and I thought, ‘What the heck is going on here?’ Not a car passed me. I can vouch for the fact that there was no traffic on La Canada at that hour in the morning,” he said. “I got up to the car, and here’s a man changing my tire. I said, ‘How did you come to do this?’”
The stranger told him he liked to take walks late at night, saw the vehicle had a flat tire and figured he could help.
“It’s been probably 70 years since I changed a flat tire, and physically I would not be able to do that anymore, so I was very grateful and appreciative," Wachholz said. "Since I had left the doors unlocked, he had opened the trunk from inside the car and taken out the spare tire, which was a donut tire, and the jack and so on, and he was jacking the car up.”
The stranger got the tire changed, but the donut was flat, losing pressure from years of laying dormant.
The mystery man said he lived in the neighborhood and headed home to retrieve an air compressor.
“He was gone for maybe 15 minutes or something like that and came back with the air compressor that ran off the battery of the car and got enough air in the tire that one could at least limp in the car," Wachholz said.
He then asked for the man’s name and address so that he could express his appreciation but was told it wasn’t necessary.
Wachholz introduced himself as Bruce, the man called himself Steve.
“He was unwilling to give me anymore information about himself,” Wachholz said.
Steve wouldn’t accept an offer of cash, saying it was just his good deed for the day.
After Wachholz thanked him again and asked him if there was anything he could do to show his appreciation, Steve had one request.
“My wife is quite ill, and I would appreciate it if you would pray for her,” Steve said.
“I said that’s not a problem. A few more pleasantries and he left and I limped home,” Wachholz said. “That was a most unusual experience. I hadn’t had a flat tire since I can’t remember when, but that I would have one at that hour on La Canada, and that a stranger would take it upon himself to be so helpful in the middle of the night. By the time we parted it was after 2 o’clock, and in all that time, not a car went by. I thought, what are the odds of that happening? I just thought, miracles still happen, and he was a God-sent angel.”
But that’s not the end of the story.
“Last Sunday morning, after returning from church, there was a package by my front door,” Wachholz said.
Inside the Amazon Prime envelope was a copy of the book "Pay it Forward,” a novel about a 12-year-old boy who accepts his teacher's challenge to earn extra credit by coming up with a plan to change the world. The boy’s plan was a charitable program based on the networking of good deeds.
Wachholz suspects the book is a gift from Steve, but beyond exchanging first names he has no idea how Steve would have tracked down his address.
Wachholz called his church for somebody named Steve, the state motor vehicle department for anybody who might have inquired about his car license, and checked with friends who might have sent it, all to no avail.
“I have no idea who sent it,” Wachholz said. “There was no return address, there was no return name, there was no note, there was no writing inside the book… I have no idea who sent it, but I like to think it was him.”
Regardless of who sent the book to his doorstep, Wachholz plans to pay Steve’s kindness forward.
“Life moves in mysterious ways and you never know what’s going to happen, when it’s going to happen, with whom it’s going to happen, and you have to be prepared to accept whatever is sent your way by either society or by God.”