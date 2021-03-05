After more than 16 years with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Lt. Heather Lappin has taken the lead as commander of the Green Valley substation.
Lappin, 46, replaces Lt. Derek Ogden, who was transferred under the new administration of Sheriff Chris Nanos.
Lappin, who has served at the department’s San Xavier District Office, arrived Jan. 17 and has been familiarizing herself with the area. She said the landscape and people are what stand out to her.
“It’s just very beautiful, and the people have been really great, too,” she said, taking special pride in the Sheriff's Auxiliary Volunteers.
“We have an amazing SAV program who’ve literally rolled out the red carpet for me, and I can’t say enough about them...and they do it for free!” she said.
Lappin, a Michigan native, is a self-proclaimed “true-crime buff.” During her commute from her home in Oro Valley you might catch her binging a few episodes of the “Crime Junkie” podcast. But it wasn’t until she took a job as a booker at the Pima County Adult Detention Center that her interests turned into a career.
“I was just watching all the cops coming in and thought, ‘Hey, I can do that.’”
The day after coming back from maternity leave with her second son, she enrolled in the Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Training Center (SALETC).
“I was very out of my element, so everything was new — the fighting, the shooting, you know, I’m just this Midwest girl. But it was good, and I found I was decent at it,” Lappin said.
She graduated from SALETC in 2005, and has held several positions, gaining experience in internal affairs, directing patrols and as a supervisor at the Tucson Police Academy — or as Lappin puts it, “the one that yelled... even though I’m not that good at yelling.”
Lappin said being a woman in her line of work comes with its own challenges, but she’s been able to overcome obstacles with talent, competency and commitment to treating people well — something she wants to make a priority under her leadership in Green Valley.
“Treat your employees phenomenally so that they turn around and treat your customers well," she said. "Really, that’s what I want to do. I want to fulfill training requirements, I want to know what their goals are, what their desires and needs are, and as long as they’re happy, then the community is going to get treated well.”
That, and maybe sprucing up the station’s facilities a bit.
“I really want to get us a gym.”