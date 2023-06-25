Rail crossing

A car stops at one of two rail crossings on El Toro Road on Friday. A land deal could lead to an El Toro extension that would connect directly to La Villita Road.

 Jorge Encinas | Green Valley News

The Sahuarita Town Council could take big step forward this summer toward creating a town center as it works to secure a donation and purchase agreement for more than 230 acres south of Town Hall.

Town staff planned to present the $1,170,000 contract for 145.61 acres from Anaconda Arizona Inc. and Amax Arizona, Inc. to the council at Monday's meeting. But on Friday afternoon, the town tabled the potential land purchase and donation agreements while Anaconda and Amax continue their reviews.

Parcel 30 North

Crews continue work on Parcel 30 North that will be come I'itoi Trails Park, tentatively scheduled to open in the fall. Parcel 30 North and South account for about 13% of the Sahuarita Square planning area.
Doomed road

The connection at Twin Buttes and La Villita roads on Friday. The town reported it could eventually make El Toro Road the primary connection to La Villita, leaving it to abandon Twin Buttes.
Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.

The town reported getting Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard to cross the railroad tracks and connect to El Toro Road is on its to-do list.


Jorge Encinas | 520-547-9732

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?