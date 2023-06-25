The Sahuarita Town Council could take big step forward this summer toward creating a town center as it works to secure a donation and purchase agreement for more than 230 acres south of Town Hall.
Town staff planned to present the $1,170,000 contract for 145.61 acres from Anaconda Arizona Inc. and Amax Arizona, Inc. to the council at Monday's meeting. But on Friday afternoon, the town tabled the potential land purchase and donation agreements while Anaconda and Amax continue their reviews.
Atlantic Richfield owns Anaconda and Freeport McMoRan owns Amax.
The town told the Green Valley News both parties remained committed to the project. The town wants to get the donation and purchase agreements back on the Town Council's agenda on Aug. 28.
Parcel 30 South is bordered on the north by West Twin Buttes Road and to the east by La Villita Road. The property is also an independent transaction from the Parcel 30 North property, which the town could receive through an 87.75-acre donation from Anaconda and Amax that will feature the town's upcoming I'itoi Trails Park.
The council also planned to consider accepting the donation agreement during Monday's meeting, which included a $600,000 donation for ongoing maintenance and inspection of the site's engineering cap. Parcel 30 North required remediation work for the former mine tailings site.
Sahuarita economic director Victor Gonzalez said the soil sample test and Phase II Environmental Site Assessment found no remediation or environmental issues for the Parcel 30 South property.
Having no environmental issues are important as the potential acquisition of Parcel 30 South could play a significant role in Sahuarita's plans for a town center — Sahuarita Square.
"This is a big step in that direction," Gonzalez said. "Over the last several years, we envisioned a town center-type complex within the area where we have Town Hall. So acquiring this site is a big step in that direction."
Parcel 30 North and South total 233.36 acres and is 13.9% of the 1,678-acre Sahuarita Square planning area.
Gonzalez found Sahuarita's vision for a town center could look different from other communities, adding that it comes from residents' strong lean toward recreational needs.
In the contract's tabled summary, the town reported the Parcel 30 South property "is envisioned as a key site in meeting the Parks and Recreation Plan goal" to develop parks and the town's goal of strengthening its economic base.
"Our version of a town center could be anchored by recreational uses with the complimentary uses like commercial, restaurant eateries being a portion of that," Gonzalez said.
Recreation ideas
Parks, Recreation and Community Services Director Devin Stalder pointed to the department's 10-year Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan (PROS) as one guiding document going forward.
PROS reported the town's survey found residents identified outdoor pools, a new rec center and an indoor sports facility as the most important improvement needs.
"But there's been demand from the community to satisfy the need of an aquatics facility," Stalder said. "You know, there's not a publicly accessible pool anywhere near us."
Stalder also pointed to another need Parcel 30 South could help fill within the town's park system — more green space.
While there are green spaces within the town's park system, much of it is dedicated space for athletic fields.
"We don't really have just an open plot of grass, where people can hang out, play spike ball, hang out with their friends and have a picnic, hang hammocks — those kinds of things," Stalder said.
He said the only real open green space in the park system is at North Santa Cruz.
"And it's just a small little grass plot, probably a hundred feet by a hundred feet if that," Stalder said. "And that's something that we're looking at trying to expand as well. So, there's just so much possibility, and there's going to be a lot of levels of planning to try and settle on what we're going to do, but that'll be a coordinated effort between several different departments as well as the citizens of this community."
Next steps
While the town expects recreational and commercial benefits from the Parcel 30 South property, it also found some infrastructure opportunities that would likely make for the most immediate development residents will notice.
The town's tabled summary reported Parcel 30 South would "establish a required southern secondary access for the Rancho Sahuarita Entrada del Pueblo neighborhood." Gonzalez said that secondary access would need to be El Toro Road.
"As you know, the configuration is odd with El Toro and Twin Buttes," he said.
To reach La Villita from El Toro, drivers must cross two railroad crossings with stop signs and switch to Twin Buttes at a small fork in the road.
"So, it's not ideal," Gonzalez said. "With the acquisition of Parcel 30, we can now start to better plan how El Toro Road connects to La Villita."
He said the town would most likely extend El Toro east to La Villita, eventually leaving the town to abandon Twin Buttes Road and making El Toro the primary road.
An El Toro extension could also make future development more attractive with ready-made infrastructure in place.
"With the expansion of Entrada del Pueblo and with the future southern entrance to El Toro, that's just going to generate traffic," Gonzalez said. "And any time you generate traffic, there's an opportunity for the area to be much more attractive for development."
As for what people could expect to see and when, Gonzalez said the immediate future would be I'itoi Trails Park, which translates to Man in the Maze trails park and tentatively scheduled to open in the fall.
He said the first phase would be extending El Toro and abandoning Twin Buttes.
"There's also the rail crossing that needs to happen there at El Toro and the extension of Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard," Gonzalez said. "So in the immediate next couple of years, it's building out that roadway infrastructure. While we're doing that, we'll also be internally looking at how we can plan Parcel 30 South for the types of uses we want to attract."