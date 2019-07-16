The Arizona State Land Department will auction 614 acres north of Quail Creek in September, and developer Robson Resort Communities will be among the bidders with plans to expand the community.
The starting bid is $6.4 million for the land east of Old Nogales Highway and South of Santa Rita Road. Robson is currently leasing the land and a 474-acre parcel west of it along with nearly 2,400 acres on five parcels just south of Quail Creek.
Steve Soriano, an executive vice president with Robson, said the land would be an expansion of Quail Creek, mostly residential development with some space for community use.
"Quail Creek is a success," Soriano said. "It's selling over 100 units a year and it's a great community and we would look to go to the state land as soon as possible. There's a lot of engineering – water, sewer and zoning – work to be done, but the Town of Sahuarita has been a very cooperative partner and we expect the new land to become an integral part of Quail Creek."
Council member Gil Lusk said any potential expansion in Quail Creek would be beneficial for the town.
"Because of construction tax and bringing in more people paying income tax over time it will add up," he said.
Soriano does not have an exact number of homes planned for the site but estimated it could average three units per acre.
The expansion could help convince the State Land Department that Sahuarita can attract big development and that officials should consider allowing the town to annex state land to the east.
The State Land Department has pointed to two parcels of state land within town boundaries it wants to see used. One is along the half-built road that eventually will connect Quail Creek to Nogales Highway, the other is the parcel north of Quail Creek.
"What we've run into in the past is when we went to the state, after the annexation was approved by the voters, and the state said, 'Well, gee, you've got state land over there (in town boundaries) that you're not using. So what are you going to do with that?,'" Lusk said. "So, basically, if that remains, if that is still an issue, the road from Quail Creek to Circle K is already dealing with that because the portion of the road that's been paved opens up the state land on both sides of that road."
Mayor Tom Murphy said that while the town may be interested in moving the boundaries farther east, it will take more work to get the state on board for possible annexation of trust land east of Sahuarita.
"It's really up to the State Land Department (and) their willingness to say, 'We're going to work with you in support of the annexation of that property into your town boundaries,'" Murphy said. "I think that really strengthens our case to re-engage more with the state land people to kind of put our 25 years of what we've accomplished."
Robson seeking to expand Quail Creek in Sahuarita can also strengthen the town's case for annexation in showing the work the town has had in attracting and forming good relationships with developers, he said.
This is not lost on Robson Resorts or Soriano.
"The process takes a long time, but we have long-term relationship with Sahuarita and as far as we're concerned it's additional inventory, additional jobs and additional growth," Soriano said.