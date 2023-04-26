Home

Marge and Harry Mitchell stand in front of a wooden carving of their boat, Whalesong, in their home. 

 Jamie Verwys | Green Valley News

The allure of the road and sea has taken Green Valley residents across the world.

Trading traditional homes for an RV or boat long term comes with challenges and rewards. Here's what a few Green Valley residents learned along the way. 

DSC_0026.JPG

A photo of Harry and Marge Mitchell on the Whalesong around 1985. 
DSC_0037.JPG

Marge and Harry Mitchell point out locations on the globe where they have traveled. 
DSC_0037.JPG

Marge and Harry Mitchell point out locations on the globe where they have traveled. 
larryandcene.jpg

Larry and Cene Backus stand in front of the Signpost Forest in Alaska during an RV trip in 2010. 
6.01.2010 029.JPG

Larry and Cene Backus' RV. 
Lettering the starboard bow.jpg

Mary Margaret Fitch applies the name "AngelHeart" to their boat at the factory in 2002. 
Paul and MM on Castillo Real - Chichen Itza.jpg

Mary Margaret and Paul Fitch on the El Castillo in Chichén ItzáYucatán, Mexico during a trip in 2004. 
IMG-9057.jpg

Don and Lynne Severe and their dog Darcey in the RV. Don passed away in 2022. 


Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?