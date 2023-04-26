The allure of the road and sea has taken Green Valley residents across the world.
Trading traditional homes for an RV or boat long term comes with challenges and rewards. Here's what a few Green Valley residents learned along the way.
Harry & Marge Mitchell
Sailboats have always been part of Harry Mitchell’s life. He grew up around them, and when he moved to Alaska after high school and met his wife, Marge, it was time to begin their own sailing adventure.
“When I met her I said, 'Looks like you might end up being on a boat somewhere,’” he said.
The couple would spend two or three years on a fishing boat in Alaska before finding the boat that would be their home from 1980 to 1997.
“Marge said, ‘Let's go south with a new boat. We will know we are far enough south when the butter melts,'" he said. “So, we moved down to Seattle where my brother had found a really good sailing boat and said it's just perfect for what you want to do, cruising. So, that’s where we found Whalesong.”
Whalesong was a 46-foot Cutter built in 1966 with strip planked Port Orford Cedar. It was built for two, and Harry said after negotiating they paid $140,000 for it.
They started with Mexico and then traveled to the South Pacific, where they spent about 14 years.
“First we went to French Polynesia and from there we went to New Zealand and used it as a base for the rest of our exploring,” he said. “We went to Fiji and Tonga, the Solomon Islands…”
“Name an island group in the Southwest Pacific and we either sailed by it or stopped on it.”
They never stayed at a dock.
“We were always at anchor or a mooring,” Harry said. “There's always something to do on a boat. One of the nice things that’s been said is cruising is fixing your boat in exotic places.”
The Tonga islands was a favorite place for the couple.
“We went there several times so we got to know some of the people better that way,” Marge said. “Quite often our favorite place is the last place. Each place has its own magic to it.”
“We weren't in a hurry and would stay several months in a place until the weather was perfect again.”
Marge said that’s one of the things she learned on the sea, don’t set a date and get stuck in bad weather.
“There are people who do that and they are stuck with the weather. They will go out into weather they shouldn't and get into trouble that way,” she said.
Larry tracked the weather using daily codes provided while they were based in New Zealand. He is a ham radio operator and would give weather forecasts for other boaters and include updates on what they were doing, which drew him some acclaim.
Marge said they learned to do with less, and were able to eat more healthy foods, which helped on the sea.
“Some people ask how much it costs to live this way and we say how much do you make, that's what it's going to cost you,” she said. “You might take more side excursions if you've got more money, you might eat out more. But if you don't, you can live within your means and that's what people do.”
Marge says one of her biggest takeaways on their travels was just how friendly people are around the world.
The couple, who also lived in an RV for nine months to travel Australia, said a major difference is that the sea brings a higher level of isolation.
“The biggest challenge of living at sea is that you are totally responsible for everything that happens,” he said. “You're even responsible to a degree for the weather you run into. You must prepare the boat and yourself for being at sea for a long period of time. You have nothing or no one else to depend on. You're it. With an RV, every 100 miles you can stop and get gas if you can afford it or get help if you need it.”
Life at sea was a beautiful experience, but the Mitchells eventually longed for a more traditional community. They eventually traded Whalesong for a small ranch in Montana that came with two horses and a dog in 1997.
After that, they picked up an RV and ended up in Yuma after breaking down. Instead of staying in Phoenix for two weeks while it was repaired, they stayed at a friend's place in Green Valley. They fell in love with the area and have been in Quail Creek since 2017.
Today, they say their RV and boating days are behind them.
“Running a boat takes strength and dedication and I probably don't have that type of drive any longer,” Harry, 94, said. “She does all the driving now so RVs are out. We have to be happy where we are.”
Larry & Cene Backus
Larry and Cene Backus spent more than four years traveling the U.S., Canada and Mexico in their RV.
It started with weekends and vacations. Then in 2001, the pair took six months to drive from Colorado to Alaska. They were hooked.
“This is a small RV so we said we were never more than six feet apart for six weeks,” Cene said. “During that time, I'd been secretly wanting to travel the U.S. in an RV and so I said this is just so much fun, why don't we do it full time.”
“Larry was ready and said let's do it. So that fall we bought a bigger RV and next spring we retired and took off and went four years without a house that we were attached to.”
For the first couple of years, they rented their house to make some income for their travels, then ended up selling their home to avoid the hassle.
They also found ways to save on costs such as joining a camping organization that provided reduced rates or working as campground hosts to earn a free place to stay.
“We had to watch our expenses and this was prior to good cell phones so we had to learn how to pay bills, get mail sent general delivery or to the next RV park where we thought we'd be,” Cene said.
They had a plan: Roll into town, go to the chamber to check out things to do, then using a car they were towing, drive a radius of 100 miles to explore for about a week. They were partial to museums and enjoyed meeting new people.
“Sometimes you would run into people you met before,” Cene said. “We'd meet a lot of people because we would go to church in the towns.”
While on the road, Larry, 84, wrote about their adventures and their mailing list grew.
“Oh, I probably did 40 to 50 road reports with pictures and everything,” he said. “We put one out every couple weeks about what we were doing.”
For Cene, 82, the biggest challenges of Rving were mechanical.
“You have to do maintenance on an RV but you have to do maintenance on a house so we just thought of it in the same way,” she said. “We just enjoyed the adventure of it.”
And Larry said driving the RV was a different experience, too.
“It's like driving a semi truck, you always have to know where you are going because once you get into it you can't back up,” he said.
Cene said one of her favorite memories is blackberry picking in Oregon and Washington.
Larry said having a partner for the trip makes the whole experience richer.
“You don't have any family or close friends in the neighborhood when you are traveling like that,” he said. “That's the thing you miss. Now when we are here and we have friends we play cards with and other things.”
When the couple bought their home in Green Valley in 2005 they continued RVing for vacations and the summers for 11 years. Though the couple loved their time on the road, they missed having a local community.
One of her biggest takeaways from their time on the road was “how to cope with the unknown and the unexpected.”
“We enjoyed being together and we did everything together,” she said. “We never felt we had too much of each other and needed to get away. We have a solid marriage, 60 this summer. It was a great time to be together.”
Paul & Mary Margaret Fitch
Paul and Mary Margaret Fitch started sailing when they retired in 2002.
“Neither of us had sailed in anything bigger than a Hobie Cat but my flying experience led us to believe that we could transfer those 5,000 hours of air navigation to sailing," Paul said. "And that was correct. Especially with GPS, which made navigation relatively easy.”
Paul was a pilot in the Army so he had navigation and weather down. It just took learning how to sail a five-ton catamaran and figuring out plumbing, electrical, diesel engine maintenance, water purification/desalination, long-range radio communications and learning the symbols on a nautical chart.
Their boat, a 2002 Gemini 105, was named AngelHeart after their pet names for each other. He calls her Angel, and she calls him her heart.
He described the 33.5-foot boat as a sloop rigged catamaran. Their first trip took them from the factory in Annapolis, Maryland, to Deltaville, Virginia.
“We spent the first summer there learning how to properly sail the boat and outfitting her for our planned life aboard,” he said. “We then traveled down the Intracoastal Waterway to Vero Beach, Florida. Then to the Bahamas twice, to Isla Mujeres, Mexico, and on to Belize, Guatemala, Honduras and finally Panama.”
Fitch said small things came up but they were never something they couldn't solve.
“We had no bad problems but many tiny problems that, with a little ingenuity, we were able to fix and move on,” he said. “We met like-minded people who were adventurous and with a world view, i.e., could see beyond the daily haze to appreciate their ability to be free and travel.”
He said it was a wonderful nine years of adventure, and he’s thankful Mary Margaret was on board.
They moved to Green Valley in 2011.
“I was extremely fortunate to have a wife who trusted me and my judgment along with my experience to be willing to leave home and venture out into the unknown,” he said. “In the end, the call of the grandchildren was louder than the call of the sea and we sold the boat and moved to Green Valley, where we enjoyed the beauty, and low humidity, of Southern Arizona.”
Lynne Severe
Lynne Severe had lots of adventures in her 22 years of RVing with her husband, Don, who passed away last year.
He had been an RVer before they met and jumped at the chance to show her life on the road.
“He was very experienced and very anxious to expose me to that world,” she said. “He had done it by himself and was just so excited to have a partner.”
They covered every state in the lower 48 with their RV except for Maine.
One of her favorite trips was to New York City, but there were many that stood out.
“I loved going through Amish country because when they saw our license plate they were excited to get news from outside the community,” she said. “They invited us to their home and we got to see their way of life.”
Lynne said RVers are some of the friendliest people she’s met, and she made lasting friendships on the road.
“They were all very adventurous and open to other people’s stories and maybe learning from them about what a future trip could be,” she said. “Interestingly, one of my best friends now is someone I met RVing elsewhere and we ran into her down the road and they recognized our dog.”
The best part of RV life was having everything you needed right there with you, she said.
“You never have to pack a suitcase and go into a place just to have to pack back up,” she said. “Everything was there and that was unquestionably the greatest convenience.”
“I learned about the beauty of this magnificent country and it opened our eyes to just being adventuresome."