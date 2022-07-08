Matt Salmon won’t be Arizona’s next governor but he’s playing a big role in who might be.
Salmon, a former congressman, dropped out of the GOP primary June 28, recognizing he could split the vote with Karrin Taylor Robson among mainstream Republicans and hand the win to Kari Lake, who is endorsed by former president Donald Trump.
“Republican primary voters deserve more than having their votes split on August 2nd, and so I am leaving this race for the same reason that I entered it: Because it is what’s best for the people of Arizona,” he said in a statement.
Salmon’s move gave Taylor Robson a boost, according to a poll released Wednesday by OH Predictive Insights.
The survey of 515 “likely GOP primary voters” was conducted June 30 to July 2, and has a margin of error of 4.3 percentage points.
According to the survey:
•Lake is leading the two-woman race at 40%.
•Taylor Robson is at 35%.
•21% of voters are undecided.
•80% of Salmon’s voters immediately backed Taylor Robson, whom he endorsed after dropping out. She picked up all his female voters and most of Salmon’s voters 65 and older.
•Lake has a strong lead among men (41%), voters under age 65 (40%), and among GOP voters in Pima County (43%).
According to Mike Noble, OHPI’s chief of research, it comes down to populist, Trump-driven conservatives — in Lake’s corner — verses traditional Republicans, who back Taylor Robson.
Noble said the poll indicated eight in 10 likely GOP primary voters “have a favorable opinion of Donald Trump.
Noble said Taylor Robson appears to have a stronger opportunity to define herself to voters who haven’t formed an opinion yet: While 73% of voters have an opinion about her, 87% have already formed an opinion on Lake.
“With both Lake and Robson having high favorability among voters, it could come down to whom voters feel they ‘know’ best,” Noble said. “Familiarity often breeds support, and Lake has more of both right now. Robson is definitely gaining ground, but will her Salmon endorsement and mostly-spent campaign funds be enough to compete with Lake’s Trump endorsement and name ID come election day?”
One potential drawback for Taylor Robson is that Salmon pulled out too late to have his name removed from the ballot. He was polling at 6%. Candidates Scott Neely and Paola Tulliani-Zen were not mentioned in the poll.
On the Democratic side, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs faces Marco Lopez of Nogales in the primary.
